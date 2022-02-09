2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Gets Four New Colour Schemes In India

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets four new colours namely Celestial Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Grandeur Grey

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) appears to have added four new colour schemes for the Ciaz midsize sedan in the domestic market. Interestingly, the new shades are similar to the ones found in the upcoming Baleno facelift. They are Celestial Blue, Splendid Silver, Opulent Red and Grandeur Grey in addition to the already existing colours: Prime Dignity Brown, Pearl Arctic White and Midnight Black.

The largest carmaker in the country has discontinued Nexa Blue, Sangria Red and Magma Grey paint options. Currently, the Ciaz is priced between Rs. 8.87 lakh and Rs. 11.86 lakh (ex-showroom) and besides new colours, no other changes have been made to the model. It continues to be powered by the ubiquitous 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine.

The engine kicks out a maximum power output of 104 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque and is linked with either a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission as an option. The features list comprises a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Other highlights are automatic LED headlights, automatic climate control system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed warning system and so on. The Ciaz competes mainly against Honda City and Hyundai Verna while the Skoda Rapid will be replaced by Slavia soon and the VW Vento is expected to get a replacement in the second half of this calendar year.

The rebadged version of the Ciaz known as Toyota Belta could also be introduced in India in the near future. Maruti Suzuki kicked off the new year with the launch of the CNG version of the second generation Celerio and it will be followed by the facelifted Baleno this month. Around April 2022, the launch of the new-gen Brezza is also expected.

The Indo-Japanese brand will more likely introduce an all-new midsize SUV around Diwali this year and is developed in collaboration with Toyota. It reportedly sits on the DNGA platform and could be powered by a strong hybrid powertrain.