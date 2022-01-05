2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG India Launch Later This Month – Report

2022 Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG will reportedly go on sale around January 20, 2022, and it could return more than 30 km per kg

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is working on a host of new launches for 2022 and beyond including the facelifted Baleno, all-new Alto and new-gen Vitara Brezza. The trio of vehicles is bound for this year while a midsize SUV in collaboration with Toyota, a new compact SUV above the Vitara Brezza and a seven-seater SUV are in the pipeline.

It is worth noting that the second generation Celerio was introduced a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers. According to a recent report that emerged on the internet, the largest carmaker in the country will further expand the Celerio hatchback’s lineup with the arrival of a CNG version and it will go on sale as early as this month reportedly.

The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio grew in overall size compared to the previous model that was available for more than six years courtesy of the lightweight Heartect architecture. Besides a thoroughly redesigned exterior, the cabin was also subjected to a complete overhaul with the inclusion of new features, making it one of the compelling options in the entry-level space.

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer does not appear to rush up to its electric vehicle plans as the first zero-emission vehicle is expected to arrive only by the middle of this decade. Until then, Maruti Suzuki will bolster its ICE range amidst endeavouring to step into new segments it has not competed in. Maruti Suzuki will pump in its resources to bring more CNG versions.

The new S-CNG range of vehicles is considered to be the immediate strategy for MSIL to curb down pollution levels and to address customers wanting to own affordable yet fuel-economical cars in the mass market space. The Maruti Suzuki Celerio S-CNG is believed to launch around January 20, 2022, and it will have to be waited and seen whether it will be launched in multiple variants or not.

Currently, the Celerio costs between Rs. 4.99 lakh and Rs. 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine developing 66 bhp and 89 Nm and is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT. The hatchback is already the most fuel-efficient with a claimed economy of 26.68 kmpl and expect the CNG to return more than 30 km per kg.