2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant Wise Features Explained

By
Surendhar M
-
2022 maruti brezza-1

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants and is powered by a new mild-hybrid 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the all-new Brezza a few days ago in the domestic market and it has a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base LXi variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.96 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. The compact SUV takes on the recently launched Hyundai Venue facelift, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V and others.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a whole host of changes inside and out in its new avatar and it continues to be based on the Global C platform. The five-seater is also offered through Maruti Suzuki’s subscription scheme with a starting price of Rs. 18,300 and it includes vehicle registration, maintenance, insurance and RSA (Road-Side Assistance).

The new Brezza is available in four trim levels namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ and a couple of accessory packages can also be chosen optionally. The dual-tone colour choices command a premium of Rs. 16,000. The sub-four-metre SUV derives power from a new 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

2022 maruti brezza-1-2

The powertrain, which first debuted in the Ertiga and XL6 facelifts, is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters standing in place of the four-speed AT. The automatic transmission is sold in the top three trims and here we give you a complete variant-wise features list of the new Brezza:

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi (MT)
Price – Rs. 7.99 lakh

Features:

  • Keyless entry
  • Tilt steering
  • 12V power socket
  • Steel wheels
  • Halogen projector headlamps
  • Integrated roof-mounted spoiler
  • Shark fin antenna
  • All-black interiors
  • Electronic stability program
  • Manually adjustable day/night mirror
  • Central locking
  • Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
  • Driver’s side auto up/down window
  • Rear AC vents
  • Hill hold assist
  • Dual front airbags
  • Rear parking sensors
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi (MT/AT) –
Price: Rs. 9.46 lakh & Rs. 10.96 lakh

Features: (Inclusive of LXi)

  • Rear defogger
  • 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system
  • USB and Bluetooth
  • Four speakers
  • Height adjustable driver’s seat
  • Adjustable rear seat headrests
  • Steering-mounted controls
  • Electrically foldable wing mirrors
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

2022 maruti brezza-1-3

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi (MT/AT)
Price: Rs. 10.86 lakh/Rs. 12.36 lakh

Features: (Inclusive of VXi)

  • OTR updates
  • Onboard voice assistant
  • Two tweeters
  • MID with TFT colour display
  • Electric sunroof
  • Cruise control
  • Dual LED projector headlamps
  • Push-button start with smart key
  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • Rear wiper and washer
  • SmartPlay Pro infotainment system
  • Arkamys sound system
  • 60/40 rear split seat
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Roof rails

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Interior

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+ (MT/AT)
Price: Rs. 12.30 lakh & Rs. 13.80 lakh

Features: (Inclusive of ZXi)

 

  • 9-inch touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+ software
  • Arkamys surround sound system
  • Wireless charger
  • Suzuki connect – connected car features
  • Heads-up display
  • 360 view camera
  • Side and curtain airbags
  • Height adjustable front seat belts
  • Auto-folding wing mirrors
  • 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
  • Front fog lamps
  • Illuminated glovebox
  • Ambient lighting
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Rear fast-charging USB slots (Type A and C)
  • Front armrest with storage
    Cooled glovebox