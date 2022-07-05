2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant Wise Features Explained

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants and is powered by a new mild-hybrid 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the all-new Brezza a few days ago in the domestic market and it has a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base LXi variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.96 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. The compact SUV takes on the recently launched Hyundai Venue facelift, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V and others.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a whole host of changes inside and out in its new avatar and it continues to be based on the Global C platform. The five-seater is also offered through Maruti Suzuki’s subscription scheme with a starting price of Rs. 18,300 and it includes vehicle registration, maintenance, insurance and RSA (Road-Side Assistance).

The new Brezza is available in four trim levels namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ and a couple of accessory packages can also be chosen optionally. The dual-tone colour choices command a premium of Rs. 16,000. The sub-four-metre SUV derives power from a new 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.

The powertrain, which first debuted in the Ertiga and XL6 facelifts, is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters standing in place of the four-speed AT. The automatic transmission is sold in the top three trims and here we give you a complete variant-wise features list of the new Brezza:

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi (MT)

Price – Rs. 7.99 lakh

Features:

Keyless entry

Tilt steering

12V power socket

Steel wheels

Halogen projector headlamps

Integrated roof-mounted spoiler

Shark fin antenna

All-black interiors

Electronic stability program

Manually adjustable day/night mirror

Central locking

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Driver’s side auto up/down window

Rear AC vents

Hill hold assist

Dual front airbags

Rear parking sensors

ISOFIX child seat mounts

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi (MT/AT) –

Price: Rs. 9.46 lakh & Rs. 10.96 lakh

Features: (Inclusive of LXi)

Rear defogger

7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system

USB and Bluetooth

Four speakers

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Adjustable rear seat headrests

Steering-mounted controls

Electrically foldable wing mirrors

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi (MT/AT)

Price: Rs. 10.86 lakh/Rs. 12.36 lakh

Features: (Inclusive of VXi)

OTR updates

Onboard voice assistant

Two tweeters

MID with TFT colour display

Electric sunroof

Cruise control

Dual LED projector headlamps

Push-button start with smart key

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

16-inch alloy wheels

Rear wiper and washer

SmartPlay Pro infotainment system

Arkamys sound system

60/40 rear split seat

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Roof rails

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+ (MT/AT)

Price: Rs. 12.30 lakh & Rs. 13.80 lakh

Features: (Inclusive of ZXi)