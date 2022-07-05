2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant Wise Features Explained

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants and is powered by a new mild-hybrid 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine
Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) introduced the all-new Brezza a few days ago in the domestic market and it has a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base LXi variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.96 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping trim. The compact SUV takes on the recently launched Hyundai Venue facelift, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Honda WR-V and others.
The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a whole host of changes inside and out in its new avatar and it continues to be based on the Global C platform. The five-seater is also offered through Maruti Suzuki’s subscription scheme with a starting price of Rs. 18,300 and it includes vehicle registration, maintenance, insurance and RSA (Road-Side Assistance).
The new Brezza is available in four trim levels namely LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ and a couple of accessory packages can also be chosen optionally. The dual-tone colour choices command a premium of Rs. 16,000. The sub-four-metre SUV derives power from a new 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,400 rpm.
The powertrain, which first debuted in the Ertiga and XL6 facelifts, is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters standing in place of the four-speed AT. The automatic transmission is sold in the top three trims and here we give you a complete variant-wise features list of the new Brezza:
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi (MT)
Price – Rs. 7.99 lakh
Features:
- Keyless entry
- Tilt steering
- 12V power socket
- Steel wheels
- Halogen projector headlamps
- Integrated roof-mounted spoiler
- Shark fin antenna
- All-black interiors
- Electronic stability program
- Manually adjustable day/night mirror
- Central locking
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
- Driver’s side auto up/down window
- Rear AC vents
- Hill hold assist
- Dual front airbags
- Rear parking sensors
- ISOFIX child seat mounts
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza VXi (MT/AT) –
Price: Rs. 9.46 lakh & Rs. 10.96 lakh
Features: (Inclusive of LXi)
- Rear defogger
- 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system
- USB and Bluetooth
- Four speakers
- Height adjustable driver’s seat
- Adjustable rear seat headrests
- Steering-mounted controls
- Electrically foldable wing mirrors
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi (MT/AT)
Price: Rs. 10.86 lakh/Rs. 12.36 lakh
Features: (Inclusive of VXi)
- OTR updates
- Onboard voice assistant
- Two tweeters
- MID with TFT colour display
- Electric sunroof
- Cruise control
- Dual LED projector headlamps
- Push-button start with smart key
- Rear centre armrest with cupholders
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Rear wiper and washer
- SmartPlay Pro infotainment system
- Arkamys sound system
- 60/40 rear split seat
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Roof rails
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza ZXi+ (MT/AT)
Price: Rs. 12.30 lakh & Rs. 13.80 lakh
Features: (Inclusive of ZXi)
- 9-inch touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+ software
- Arkamys surround sound system
- Wireless charger
- Suzuki connect – connected car features
- Heads-up display
- 360 view camera
- Side and curtain airbags
- Height adjustable front seat belts
- Auto-folding wing mirrors
- 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
- Front fog lamps
- Illuminated glovebox
- Ambient lighting
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Rear fast-charging USB slots (Type A and C)
- Front armrest with storage
Cooled glovebox