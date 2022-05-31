2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Unofficial Bookings Open In India

Select Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships across the country have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the soon-to-launch 2022 Brezza

The next-generation Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected to launch in India in June. Ahead of that, a few Arena dealerships have begun accepting unofficial bookings for the new SUV, for a token amount of Rs. 5,000. The new-gen model will sport plenty of visual and mechanical changes over the outgoing model, as revealed by spy pictures.

The next-generation Vitara Brezza is expected to drop the ‘Vitara’ suffix from its name. The 2022 Brezza will have a much sleeker design, with sharper-looking headlamps and taillights, a completely different front grille, sportier alloy wheels, and restyled bumpers. Also, the black plastic cladding all around would be much thicker than before.

The interior of the 2022 Maruti Brezza will have a completely new design as well. Compared to the outgoing model, it will have a different dashboard, a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-functional), and different upholstery. The new SUV will see the addition of plenty of new features as well.

The new-gen Brezza will get an electric sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters (for automatic variants), six airbags, 360-degree parking camera, Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), etc. Overall, the upcoming version will be significantly more upmarket than the current one.

Under the hood of the 2022 Maruti Brezza will be the new K15C engine, which also powers the updated Ertiga and XL6. This 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for 103 PS and 136.8 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission choices will include a 5-speed manual and a new 6-speed torque-converter automatic.

Currently, the price of Maruti Vitara Brezza ranges from Rs. 7.84 lakh to Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the upcoming 2022 Brezza will be more expensive than that overall. Its rivals in the Indian market will continue to be Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, etc.

Also, Toyota will also launch this upcoming SUV under its own brand, rebadging it as the new-generation ‘Urban Cruiser’. Toyota’s version will likely arrive just weeks after the launch of the 2022 Maruti Brezza.