2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Teased Ahead Of Launch; Bookings Open

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will go on sale on June 30 in India and its pre-bookings have commenced across Arena dealerships and online

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the new Brezza today as it can be reserved for an initial token of Rs. 11,000 across authorised Arena dealerships or online. The largest carmaker in the country has also revealed the first teaser of the upcoming compact SUV showing its reprofiled bonnet, new L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights and Outside Rear View Mirrors.

The double L-shaped DRLs flow across the headlamp cluster and the new roof rails can also be noted. The Indo-Japanese manufacturer has mentioned in its press release that the all-new Brezza will boast of features such as an electric sunroof, and it will be powered by a new 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder Smart Hybrid petrol engine.

The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with a paddle-shifting function will replace the long-serving four-speed AT. In addition, Maruti Suzuki has also improved the safety bits of the 2022 Brezza as it has been confirmed to receive ESP (Electronic Stability Program) and six airbags.

Speaking on the booking announcement, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Today we are happy to share that we will be introducing the most-awaited compact SUV in an all-new avatar. The All-New Brezza, with new age tech features, commanding driving stance, and muscular and aggressive looks, is ready to disrupt the market.”

The Brezza was the first product conceptualized, designed and developed by MSIL in India and it entered the domestic market in early 2016. In just six years, the five-seater recorded more than 7.5 lakh unit sales. The competition in the sub-four-metre SUV space has certainly grown in recent years and in response, the new Brezza gets a myriad of revisions inside and out.

The interior will feature a new dashboard and centre console, a nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, SmartPlay Pro+ tech with in-car connective features, HUD, 360-degree camera, a new flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, an updated instrument cluster and a lot more.