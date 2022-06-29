2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Specs, Variants, Engine, Features Revealed

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be launched tomorrow and here are the key details regarding its engine, performance, variants and specifications

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch the new generation Brezza tomorrow in the domestic market and it will command a slight premium over the outgoing model but the top-spec variants will be packed with more features and technologies and thus increasing the prices more. Ahead of its debut, the specifications, variants, features and engine details of the new Brezza have been out online.

The compact SUV will continue to be based on the Global C platform but strengthening updates are likely. In response to the tight competition in the segment, it gets a plethora of changes inside and out while the engine lineup is also new. It will take on Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, recently launched updated Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

As for the dimensions, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which ditches the Vitara prefix, has an overall length of 3,995 mm, a width of 1,790 mm and a height of 1,685 mm while the wheelbase length stands at 2,500 mm. All the proportions remain the same except for the height which has been increased by 45 mm. In comparison, the sub-four-metre SUV is longer and wider than Kiger and Magnite while being narrower than Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon.

The upcoming new Toyota Urban Cruiser could also have identical dimensions. The 2022 Brezza will be sold in a total of 10 variants – 7 manual (LXi, LXi(O), VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, ZXi (O) and ZXi+) and 3 automatic trims (VXi, ZXi and ZXi+). Under the hood, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C naturally-aspirated smart hybrid petrol engine debuted in the Ertiga and XL6 facelifts will be employed.

It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 103 PS and nearly 137 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard. As an option, a new six-speed torque converter automatic transmission with paddle shifters will be utilised and it takes the place of the long-serving four-speed AT. A CNG variant will arrive later.

In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cabin gets a number of updates. The equipment list boasts a new dashboard and centre console, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SmartPlay Pro+ connective features, 360-degree camera, HUD, six airbags, auto climate control, and a lot more.