2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launched In India At Rs. 7.99 Lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets an assortment of revisions inside and out and is powered by a new 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine with a new six-speed AT

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the all-new Brezza in the domestic market and is priced between Rs. 7.99 lakh and Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom). Ditching the Vitara prefix this time around, the Brezza has been the best-seller in the compact SUV for many years and it really set the bars up higher since its market debut in early 2016 with more than 7.5 lakh customers.

Speaking of the launch of the new Brezza, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “With the objective of extending “Joy of Mobility” to the aspirational customers, today, we are delighted to present the “All New Hot and Techy Brezza” with energetic new design, packed with next-gen features and superior performance, that will surely surpass customer expectations.”

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza has gained an assortment of updates inside and out. The exterior comprises a raised front hood, sharper dual LED projector headlamps with newly designed integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, redesigned grille with gunmetal finished horizontal trim and two U-shaped chrome elements and a revised bumper with new fog lamp housings and wider air intake.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variants Prices (Ex-Showroom) LXi MT Rs. 7.99 lakh VXi MT Rs. 9.46 lakh VXi AT Rs. 10.96 lakh ZXi MT Rs. 10.86 lakh ZXi AT Rs. 12.36 lakh ZXi MT DT Rs. 11.02 lakh ZXi AT DT Rs. 12.52 lakh ZXi+ MT Rs. 12.30 lakh ZXi+ AT Rs. 13.80 lakh ZXi+ MT DT Rs. 12.46 lakh ZXi+ AT DT Rs. 13.96 lakh

Other visual highlights are more prominent black body cladding running on the lower door section and around the wheel arches, new front and rear skid plates, precision-cut 16-inch alloy wheels, black pillars and roof in the dual-tone shades, newly designed sleeker wraparound LED tail lamps, colour coordinated shark fin antenna, silver-finished roof rails, integrated spoiler and an updated rear bumper.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Dimensions Measurements Length 3,995 mm Width 1,685 mm Height 1,790 mm Wheelbase 2,500 mm Bootspace 328 litres Fuel Tank Capacity 48 litres

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Engine Specs Engine 1.5L K15C DualJet Mild Hybrid Petrol Power 103 PS at 6,000 rpm Torque 136.8 Nm at 4,400 rpm Transmission Five-Speed MT/ Six-Speed AT Mileage 20.15/19.89 kmpl (MT) & 19.80 kmpl (AT)

The interior is another standout bit for the 2022 Brezza as it has received a two-tone black and rich brown theme with a honeycomb pattern and asymmetric design, a new layered dashboard and centre console with premium silver finish, ambient lighting, updated semi-digital instrument console with a new colour coordinated MID showing a slew of details, and a new flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel with tilt and telescopic function.

The steering wheel allows for mounted controls and a floating nine-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system sits in the middle, loaded with SmartPlay Pro+ tech, voice assistance, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and Maruti Suzuki says it also boasts sound acoustic tuning through “Surround Sense” powered by Arkamys to offer “signature ambiences created to suit various moods.”

The equipment list also composes an electric sunroof, a wireless charging dock with LED indication and a device left alert system to safeguard smartphones from overheating, a coloured HUD displaying speed, RPM, fuel economy and other info, a 360-degree camera system, Suzuki Connect telematics with 40+ connected features taking care of functions like remote AC operation, vehicle safety and security, location and trips, vehicle status and alerts, etc.

Customers can also access the connected features through the Suzuki Connect App. The largest carmaker also offers auto headlamps with follow me home and lead me to vehicle function, rear AC vents, cooled glovebox, rear fast-charging USB A and C type ports, toggle control auto AC panel, etc. The five-seater continues to be based on the Global C platform with more torsional rigidity and improved handling.

As for safety, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available with six airbags, Electronic Stability Program and Hill Hold Assist as standard across all variants, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert system, ISOFIX child seat restraint and a lot more. It derives power from a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder DualJet K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine that debuted in the Ertiga and XL6 facelifts.

It produces 103 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm and is paired with a five-speed manual or a new six-speed torque converter AT with paddle shifters in place of the four-speed AT. The LXi and VXi trims have claimed fuel economy of 20.15 kmpl while it stands at 19.89 kmpl for ZXi+ and 19.80 kmpl for the automatic variant.

The new Brezza is retailed in six single-tone and three dual-tone colour schemes (Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khakhi with Arctic White roof and Splendid Silver with midnight Black roof). Buyers can also opt for Terrascape and Metroscape accessory packages with rugged and sporty styling elements to make their Brezza unique amongst the crowd.