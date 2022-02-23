2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Launching Today In India – All Details

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a whole host of changes inside and out and is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with manual and AMT options

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will today announce the prices of the heavily updated Baleno in the domestic market. The premium hatchback competes against Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz and VW Polo in the highly competitive space and it has been leading the segment since its debut back in late 2015 and is sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno brings about a long list of changes to the five-seater pertaining to the growing competition and is the first of a slew of updated models planned by the largest car producer in the country. The updated Baleno will be offered in a total of four variants as before namely Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.

It will be available in as many as six different colour schemes such as Opulent Red, Grandeur Grey, Luxe Beige, Pearl Arctic White, Nexa Blue and Splendid Silver. As for the dimensions, it measures a length of 3,990 mm, width of 1,745 mm and stands 1,500 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,520 mm. The new Baleno was spotted undisguised two months ago and since then the expectations are on a high.

It is mainly due to the changes involved as the front fascia and rear end have been thoroughly updated while the interior has been through a complete makeover. On the outside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a redesigned front grille, more prominent headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights, wider central air intake, new fog lamp housings, etc.

The updated Baleno rides on a set of newly designed 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the rear features brand new tail lamps and a tweaked tailgate along with a restyled bumper. The cabin gets a new dashboard, centre console and an updated instrument cluster with a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system boasting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto sitting in the middle.

Some of the highlights in the equipment list are segment-first features like heads up display, 360-degree camera, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, Arkamys audio system, height-adjustable driver seat, LED fog lamps, UV cut glass, six airbags, AC vents at the rear, Suzuki Connect tech with more than 40 features, automatic climate control and so on.