2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Features Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will go on sale on February 23 with an assortment of changes inside and out; powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today officially revealed the all-new features that the facelifted Baleno will boast about. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will go on sale on February 23 and it gets a host of changes inside and out. It will be equipped with an inbuilt telematics technology known as Suzuki Connect and a number of segment-first features.

The latter includes a head-up display and 360-degree camera along with a new floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay Pro+ tech according to the largest carmaker in the country. It also features voice assistance, Alexa support and the audio system is sourced from Arkamys.

The HUD is said to provide an immersive driving experience and allows customers to “drive without having to take their eyes off the road by conveniently displaying important information from speedometer, climate control etc.” The HD touchscreen display is endorsed to offer a seamless connected driving experience with an intuitive user interface.

The Suzuki Connect tech enables more than 40 in-car connectivity based features including Alexa Skill and pertaining to vehicle safety and security, trips and driving behaviour, alerts, and remote operations through the Suzuki Connect App for smartphones, smartwatches and Amazon Alexa devices.

Some of the other highlighting features in the upcoming premium hatchback are ESP (Electronic Stability Program), HHA (Hill Hold Assist), ABS with EBD, six airbags in the top-end variants, USB-C and USB-A ports at the rear, etc. It will be sold in Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Zeta (O) (New), Alpha, and Alpha (O) trims with a reinforced safety structure.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno continues to be based on the lightweight Heartect platform but with structural improvements for better overall build quality. It derives power from the existing 1.2-litre DualJet four-cylinder petrol engine but without the mild-hybrid tech. However, to save fuel, an idle start/stop technology comes into play.

The K-series gasoline mill develops a maximum power output of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. It will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while the CVT will be no more as it will be replaced by a five-speed AMT that will be offered in Delta, Zeta, and Alpha trims. The manual version has a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.35 kmpl and the AMT is rated to consume 22.94 km per litre.