2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Production Begins; Launch In Feb

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno features a thoroughly redesigned package and an overhauled cabin; to likely remain the same mechanically

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch a number of new vehicles this calendar year. The product assault has begun with the CNG version of the recently launched Celerio while the facelifted Baleno is widely speculated to debut in the second week of February 2022 with a raft of changes inside and out to address modern buyers.

The production of the upcoming Baleno appears to have commenced on January 24, 2022 as the picture of the hatchback being rolled out of the assembly lines has been leaked online from MSIL’s plant in Gujarat. The new Baleno will be followed by the new generation Brezza around mid-2022 and it could get a CNG version launched too simultaneously.

The largest carmaker in the country is also expected to bring a five-seater midsize SUV based on Toyota’s DNGA platform before Diwali and it could be preceded by the all-new Alto based on the Heartect platform. A seven-seater flagship SUV, updated Ertiga and XL6, a compact SUV coupe based on the Futuro-e concept that will sit above the Brezza and more CNG vehicles are in the pipeline.

The upcoming range of products will certainly help in strengthening the Indo-Japanese brand’s domestic lineup and more crucially expand its reach in the premium space. Back to the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the production version had already been leaked giving us all the necessary information on what’s in store. On the outside, it gets a redesigned front fascia with sharper headlamps, a more prominent grille section, tweaked bonnet, restyled front bumper with fog lamp housings and a wider air inlet in the middle.

Other exterior highlights are newly designed LED tail lamps that stretches into the bootlid, an updated rear bumper, high mounted stop lamp and a small integrated spoiler. Just as the exterior, the interior is also more modern and premium with the presence of a new dashboard, AC vent system, instrument cluster and centre console.

The equipment list is expected to boast a larger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, engine start/stop button, steering wheel with mounted controls, new seat fabric and surface finishes, ESP, HUD, six airbags, wireless charger and so on. The same 1.2-litre NA petrol and mild-hybrid petrol are expected to stay put in their duties.