2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Digitally Rendered, Looks Dashing

The upcoming Maruti Baleno facelift is expected to launch in the Indian market next year, with plenty of changes to the interior and exterior design

Maruti Suzuki is planning to give the Baleno a facelift in India soon. Test models of the updated hatchback have been spotted on roads a few times, and we expect changes to the interior and exterior. Although test mules were spotted with full camouflage, digital artists have already set about imagining the facelifted hatchback.

This digitally rendered model of the upcoming Maruti Baleno facelift has been designed by SRK Designs. Only the front end of the vehicle has been rendered here, and the design changes are quite noticeable. The headlamps have been redesigned, and look way sportier than before, featuring sharp-looking LED DRLs. The front grille is larger than before, featuring a completely new mesh pattern.

The bumper has been reworked as well, featuring a wide air dam and silver-finished faux bash plate and LED foglamps. Also, there are chrome highlights on the bumper and around the front grille. Other than that, the ORVMs continue to get integrated LED turn indicators, which look extremely cool. This digitally rendered model has an extremely aggressive face, and we hope the actual facelift is just as handsome, if not more.

As per spy pictures, the interior of the vehicle will undergo major changes. This will include an updated infotainment system, a new steering wheel, a reworked dashboard, etc. It could even get a full-digital instrument cluster as well, just like the i20. It might have additional safety features as well, like multiple airbags.

We expect the powertrain options to be the same as the current version. Maruti Baleno has two engine options on offer right now. The first one is a 1.2-litre NA petrol unit, which belts out 83 PS and 113 Nm. The second one is the same 1.2L motor with dualjet injection system, which generates 90 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a CVT.

Maruti Baleno is currently priced at Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and it competes with Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, VW Polo, and Toyota Glanza. Also, Toyota will also launch the facelifted Baleno as the new Glanza in our market.