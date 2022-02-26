2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift All Colours Explained In Video

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is sold in six colour schemes, one engine and two transmission choices

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced the launch of the facelifted Baleno only a few days ago and it comes with a slew of updates inside and out. The premium hatchback is currently on sale in 102 markets across the globe and it was the fastest to reach one million sales within the brand’s portfolio. It competes against Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 primarily.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno reservations have already crossed the 25,000 mark and the five-seater is sold in Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha trims with a much-improved features list. The new Baleno can be had in six colour schemes namely Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Celestial Blue, Opulent Red and Luxe Beige.

In our exclusive video, we have explained all the colourways the updated Baleno is retailed with while the variant comparisons can also be seen on the Gaadiwaadi Youtube channel. As for the performance, the 2022 Baleno is equipped with a 1.2-litre DualJet four-cylinder VVT petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 90 PS at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission as standard while a CVT has been opted out in favour of a more affordable five-speed AMT gearbox. The exterior of the new Baleno boasts a redesigned front fascia with a new grille, headlamps and bumper while the rear gets new wraparound LED tail lamps, tweaked tailgate and rear bumper.

The equipment list of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comprises segment-first features like a 360-degree camera system and a heads-up display alongside a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment with SmartPlay Pro+ technology, more than 40 in-car connective features, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and an updated instrument cluster.

Other highlights are six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold function, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests, Arkamys sound system, etc. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is priced at Rs. 6.35 lakh for the entry-level variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 9.49 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom).