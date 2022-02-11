2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 6 Features Known From Teasers So Far

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will go on sale this month in India with a myriad of revisions inside and out

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) will introduce the facelifted version of the Baleno this month and it will be subjected to a number of changes inside and out compared to the outgoing model. It is based on the same lightweight Heartect platform but with structural enhancements and the powertrain options are expected to remain the same.

In place of the CVT, MSIL could bring in a more affordable AMT. The largest carmaker in the country has already commenced the teaser campaign revealing some of the details we already know. The interior will be subjected to a major overhaul with the inclusion of new features and technologies in line with the modern rivals. Here are the six key changes we know so far from the teaser videos:

1. Heads Up Display:

As speculated before, the first teaser video showed the presence of a heads up display showing instantaneous fuel economy, speed reading, rpm graphics time and gear selection indicator. It will be a first-in-segment feature for the Baleno upon its arrival.

2. New Headlamps:

The entire front fascia has been thoroughly redesigned to bring a refreshed vibe as after all the premium hatchback is available on sale for more than six years without any major cosmetic revisions. The headlamps have been redesigned while the new LED Daytime Running Lights and indicators will also be available in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

3. New LED Tail lamps:

The LED tail lamps at the back are also brand new while the tailgate will also be tweaked. The wraparound LED tail lamps enable a more imposing character to the i20 and Altroz rival.

4. New Alloy Wheels:

While the teaser video had most of the design details hidden in dark, it is easy to turn things up in editing software to see the presence of a set of newly designed alloy wheels complementing the evolutionary changes to the front and rear.

5. New Grille & Fog Lamps:

Up front, the grille has been made more prominent and the fog lamps housings are completely revised with a wider central air intake. The overall silhouette, front windshield and most of the side body panels remain identical to the outgoing model.

6. Touchscreen:

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will be equipped with an all-new nine-inch floating HD touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Suzuki Connect features while a new Arkamys sourced sound system will also be available.