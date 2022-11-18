2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Launched At Rs. 5.94 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder Dual Jet Dual VVT K-series petrol engine enabling a claimed fuel economy of 33.85 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the all-new Alto K10 S-CNG in the domestic market. The new generation entry-level hatchback made its local debut in August 2022 and it has been well received by customers. The largest car producer in the country has rapidly been expanding its CNG lineup during the course of this year and the Alto K10 S-CNG is the newest addition.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG derives power from the 1.0-litre three-cylinder Dual Jet Dual VVT K-series petrol engine. Just like other S-CNG vehicles, the Alto K10 S-CNG is equipped with dual-interdependent ECUs and it produces a maximum power output of 56.69 PS at 5,300 rpm and a peak torque of 82.1 Nm at 3,400 rpm in CNG Mode.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission and the Alto K-10 S-CNG has a claimed fuel economy of 33.85 km/kg. Speaking of the launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said,

“The Alto brand has been a symbol of how Maruti Suzuki has evolved in response to customers’ shifting desires. The Alto continued to be the best-selling vehicle in the country for 16 consecutive years, and we are convinced that the launch of the S-CNG model will further strengthen its appeal, thanks to its stellar fuel-efficiency.”

He further noted that MSIL has retailed over one million S-CNG vehicles in India so far and they have helped in saving more than one million tonnes of CO2 emissions. The suspension has been calibrated to the updated powertrain to enhance ride quality, comfort and safety according to the brand.

Currently, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer offers a total of 13 S-CNG models such as Alto, Alto K10, S-Presso, WagonR, Eeco, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Baleno, XL6, Super Carry and Tour S. As for the dimensions, the Alto K10 S-CNG measures a length of 3,530 mm, a width of 1,490 mm and a height of 1,520 mm. The all-new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 S-CNG is available only in VXI trim and is priced at Rs. 5,94,500 (ex-showroom).