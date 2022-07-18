2022 Maruti S-Presso Gets New 1.0L Petrol Engine, Priced At Rs. 4.25 Lakh

Maruti S-Presso now gains ESP with Hill Hold Assist as standard in the AMT variants; more fuel economical in both transmission choices

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has today announced the launch of the new S-Presso with a 1.0-litre K-Series Dual Jet Dual VVT petrol engine equipped with idle start/stop technology and thus it boasts an improved fuel economy of 25.30 kmpl in the Vxi(O)/Vxi+(O) AGS variant while the Vxi/Vxi+ MT gives out 24.76 kmpl and the Std/Lxi MT is claimed to have a mileage of 24.12 kmpl.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with features such as ESP (Electronic Stability Program) with HHA (Hill Hold Assist) as standard across the AMT variants while the electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors are available in the Vxi+/Vxi+(O) variants. Speaking of the new launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said,

“S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 202,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers. With many advanced features, coupled with spacious interiors, and a commanding SUV stance, the mini SUV S-Presso witnessed a positive uptake among customers.”

With 17 per cent claimed higher fuel efficiency in AMT and nearly 14 per cent enhanced fuel economy in MT, the new 1.0-litre engine is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 66 hp at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of peak torque delivered at 3,500 rpm. The S-Presso has an overall length of 3,565 mm, width of 1,520 mm and height of 1,553 mm (Std, Lxi) and 1,567 mm (Vxi/Vxi(O), Vxi+/Vxi+(O)).

Some of the highlighting safety features available are dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes with Electronic Brake-force Distribution, pre-tensioner and force limiter front seatbelts with front seatbelt reminder, reverse parking sensors, high-speed warning system, etc as standard. Sold in a total of six trims, the new 1.0-litre engine-equipped S-Presso is priced between Rs. 4.25 lakh and Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Compared to the Std (O) trim, the entry-level price for the new petrol model is Rs. 25,000 costlier. The S-Presso has witnessed big drop in sales numbers in recent months and it will have to be waited and seen whether the new powertrain and enhanced features will help in reviving its volume tally or not.