2022 Maruti Ertiga Variant And Other Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be powered by a new 1.5-litre K15C four-cylinder petrol engine with DualJet tech

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the updated Ertiga a couple of days ago for an initial token of Rs. 11,000. The MPV is currently in its second generation, which was first introduced in late 2018. Ahead of its launch tomorrow, details about the updated Ertiga have leaked online.

The equipment list of the 2022 Maruti Ertiga will include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, all power windows, power-operated ORVMs, push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, height-adjustable driver seat, seat belt height adjuster, TFT MID in the instrument console, and Suzuki Connect (connected car tech).

As for the performance, the new 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C DualJet petrol engine will replace the K15B engine and it delivers a maximum power output of 115 PS – 10 PS more than the outgoing mill. Also, a smart hybrid system will be offered here, for improving fuel efficiency.

The engine will come paired with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. This is the first time Maruti Suzuki will offer a six-speed AT on a vehicle, and this new transmission is expected to make its way to other models too, like the updated XL6, new Brezza, etc.

The petrol manual version will be available in LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims while the petrol automatic version will be available in VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims. A factory-fitted CNG option will also be available on 2022 Ertiga, exclusively with the manual gearbox, in the VXi and ZXi grades, along with the Tour M version.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga can be booked at any authorised Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships, or online at the brand’s official website. The paint schemes that will be available in the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are Pearl Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Magma Grey, Auburn Red, Prime Oxford Blue, Pearl Dignity Brown and Midnight Black.

