2022 Maruti Ertiga Facelift Spied Again With Minor Design Changes

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga facelift will sport a new front grille and likely a few interior changes but will be mechanically unchanged

Maruti Suzuki has a lot of new models in the pipeline across different segments, some of which are expected to launch in 2022. One of these upcoming cars is the Ertiga facelift, a few test models of which we recently spotted with minimal camouflage. The MPV sports only minor changes to the exterior design compared to the current version.

In the spy pictures, we see that the front grille has been hidden behind a camouflage wrap, which sports a new mesh pattern. There don’t seem to be any other changes to the exterior of the car. The interior isn’t visible in these pictures, but we expect to see only minor differences there as well. The cabin design will likely remain unchanged, although upholstery and interior trims could be updated.

Maruti might add a few new features to the Ertiga, including both convenience and safety features. The powertrain options will likely remain completely unchanged. The Ertiga is powered by a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine, which generates a peak power of 105 PS and a maximum torque of 138 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

On the VXI trim, the Ertiga gets the option for a factory-fitted CNG kit (rated at 92.45 PS and 122 Nm). The CNG variant only comes with the 5-speed manual transmission option. Also, the petrol variants of the MPV come standard with SHVS (mild hybrid) tech. Maruti could offer the CNG option on more trim levels with the arrival of the facelift version.

Maruti Ertiga currently has no direct rivals in the Indian market, but it does compete with its 6-seater sibling – XL6. Interestingly, the XL6 is also set to receive a facelift next year, and test models have already been spotted on Indian roads. Indirect rivals to the Ertiga/XL6 include Mahindra Marazzo and the upcoming Kia Carens.

Other than that, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the next-generation Vitara Brezza and Baleno facelift in the coming months. The next-generation Alto is also in development right now, along with a new premium compact SUV, a new midsize SUV, a three-row (large) SUV, a midsize MPV, and 5-door Jimny.