2022 Maruti Brezza To Boast Connected Tech & More Premium Cabin

2022 Maruti Brezza will likely go on sale by the middle of next year; subjected to an assortment of visual and interior changes

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is working on a number of new products for the domestic market as the heavily updated Baleno, facelifted XL6, next-generation Alto and a thoroughly updated Vitara Brezza are in the development. In its new avatar, it could go by the name Brezza and the compact SUV has already been spotted undisguised.

The five-seater is expected to go on sale by the middle of next year and it will be subjected to a slew of changes inside and out – marking the biggest upgrade in its lifespan. The Vitara Brezza is available to buy since early 2016 and it has achieved tremendous success over the years but the competition has certainly gotten all-time high due to customers showing high interest.

On the outside, the 2022 Maruti Brezza comes with a redesigned front grille with more prominent twin horizontal black chrome bars, sleeker headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lights, a revised front bumper with new fog lamp housing that looks sportier, a new clamshell bonnet, wider central air inlet, thick side body cladding, and set of newly designed alloy wheels.

Other highlights are wider LED tail lamps, BREZZA wording on the tweaked tailgate, updated rear bumper, new skid plates at the front and rear, etc. Just as the exterior, the cabin is subjected to a complete overhaul and it will be more upmarket than the existing model courtesy of the use of new surface materials, and a more advanced features list.

It gains a redesigned centre console and dashboard, a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system, possible SIM connectivity with in-car connected features, flat-bottom steering wheel borrowed from the Swift, updated instrument console with a larger MID, improved plastic bits, sunroof, cruise control, engine start/stop button, wireless charger, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and so on.

The 2022 Maruti Brezza could have its prices start from Rs. 8 lakh and it may go all the way up to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol engine developing nearly 105 PS and 138 Nm will likely continue. It is currently linked with a five-speed manual or a four-speed AT.