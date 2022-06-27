2022 Maruti Brezza Details Leak Ahead Of Launch – Dimensions, Specs

The 2022 Maruti Brezza is set to launch in India on June 30, and ahead of its launch, we’ve uncovered its dimensions and engine details

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch the next-generation Vitara Brezza in India on June 30. The new model will drop the ‘Vitara’ suffix from its name, and will be thus christened only ‘Brezza’. Ahead of its launch, the new Maruti Brezza’s dimensions and technical specifications have been revealed, thanks to RTO documents.

The soon-to-launch Maruti Brezza will have a length of 3,995mm, a width of 1,790mm, and a height of 1,685mm, along with a wheelbase length of 2,500mm. In terms of height, the SUV will grow by 45mm (the current model is 1,640mm tall), but the other dimensions will remain unchanged.

Under the hood, the 2022 Maruti Brezza will get the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s K15C engine – a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol powerplant (75.8 kW or 103 PS), boosted by a mild-hybrid system (with a 2.2 kW electric motor). This is the same mild-hybrid powertrain as the 2022 Ertiga and XL6.

There will be two transmission choices available with the engine – a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic – both of which will send power to the front wheels. The latter will likely get paddle shifters as well behind the steering wheel. There will be no diesel engine option, but as per reports, a CNG option will be added later.

The SUV will be available in the following trim levels – LXi, LXi (O), VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, ZXi (O), and ZXi+. All trim levels will get the manual transmission option, while the automatic transmission will only be offered on the VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+. There will be a lot of equipment on offer here, including an electric sunroof, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Suzuki Connect, 360-degree camera, Head-Up Display, etc.

The current Maruti Vitara Brezza is priced from Rs. 7.84 lakh to Rs. 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The new Maruti Brezza is expected to be slightly more expensive than that. Upon arrival, it will continue to compete with the likes of Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, etc.