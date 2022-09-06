2022 Maruti Brezza Crosses One Lakh Bookings In Just Over 2 Months

2022 Maruti Brezza was introduced on June 30 with a host of changes inside and out; powered by a 1.5-litre mild hybrid petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) launched the second generation Brezza in the domestic market towards the end of June 2022 after nearly six and a half years since the original model made its local debut. The compact SUV has been a tremendous success for the largest car producer in the country over the years and it looks like the new model is also destined to garner high volumes.

The bookings of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza have already crossed 1.06 lakh units and along with the good reception for the soon-launching Grand Vitara with over 50,000 reservations (nearly 45 per cent for the strong hybrid trims), the Indo-Japanese manufacturer is on its way to claw back the lost market share in the SUV segment.

In the month of August 2022, the new Brezza regained the top position in the compact SUV space from Tata Nexon. The five-seater based on the Global C platform recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 15,193 units as it beat the Nexon by 108 units. It was also the most sold SUV in the country last month with a YoY positive sales growth of 18 per cent as 12,906 units were registered.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza gets a thoroughly updated exterior while the interior has undergone radical changes with a more advanced features list and technologies. Some of the key highlights are a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera system, connected features, a heads-up display, cruise control, engine start/stop button, six airbags, etc.

The sub-four-metre SUV has several commonalities with the latest Baleno, which received a facelift earlier this year and it will spawn the new Toyota Urban Cruiser in the coming months. As for the performance, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine is utilised. It is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 105 PS and 138 Nm of peak torque.

The powertrain is linked with a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit with paddle shifters as an option.