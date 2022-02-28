2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Volkswagen Polo – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here, we have compared the spec sheets of the new Maruti Baleno with one of the best driver’s cars in the Indian market, Volkswagen Polo

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the updated Baleno in the Indian market. The new hatchback has managed to garner fairly impressive booking numbers, and the sales performance is expected to be as good as the previous model, if not better. Following the update, the Baleno gets major changes in design, along with plenty of new features.

Among Indian car enthusiasts, VW Polo still remains an extremely popular choice. Here, we compare these two cars on paper, to see which is the better deal between the two.

Maruti Baleno vs Volkswagen Polo – Exterior design and dimensions

The new Maruti Baleno looks significantly sportier than the previous version. It gets aggressive-looking headlamps and taillights, sporty front bumper and grille, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, etc. The silhouette, however, is fairly similar to the previous iteration, and is thus easily recognizable while still being a fresh design.

Volkswagen Polo has been around for more than a decade, with barely any changes to its design. The vehicle gets rectangular headlamps and front grille, squarish taillights, single-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, and an overall boxy silhouette. The vehicle desperately needs a major styling update, and hopefully, it’ll get one soon.

Dimensions Maruti Baleno Volkswagen Polo Length 3,990mm 3,971mm Width 1,745mm 1,682mm Height 1,500mm 1,469mm Wheelbase 2,520mm 2,470mm

Maruti Baleno is significantly bigger than VW Polo, in terms of length, width, height, and even wheelbase length. In terms of road presence as well, the Maruti trumps the Volkswagen, especially due to the latter’s stale design.

Maruti Baleno vs Volkswagen Polo – Interior styling and features

The interior of Maruti Baleno has been thoroughly updated. The cabin features a dual-tone colour theme – black and blue – with silver inserts all around. It also gets a new free-standing infotainment touchscreen, redesigned AC vents, a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), etc.

The new Baleno is quite feature-loaded, with the top-spec trims offering a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa support), Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), Arkamys surround sound system, head-up display, 360-degree camera, climate control, keyless entry and go, cruise control, etc.

Volkswagen Polo has a classy but outdated interior. The cabin features an all-black theme, which looks sporty, but the space on offer isn’t too impressive, especially in the rear row. Other design elements include large AC vents, flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), and an infotainment touchscreen that is neatly integrated into the dashboard.

The VW hatchback has a relatively frugal features list. It gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), climate control, cruise control, etc. However, the lack of features like rear parking camera, connected car tech, etc., causes it to lose points in the premium-ness department.

Maruti Baleno vs Volkswagen Polo – Engine and transmission

Maruti Baleno is propelled by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which generates 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. It comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, with a 5-speed AMT option available. For improved fuel economy, an idle start/stop system is available as standard here.

Technical specifications – Maruti Baleno Engine size 1.2 litres Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 90 PS Max. torque 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Volkswagen Polo has two engine options on offer, both 1.0-litre, three-cylinder units. The first one is naturally aspirated, which belts out 76 PS and 95 Nm, while the second one is turbocharged, with 110 PS and 175 Nm on tap. A 5-speed manual transmission is available on the NA engine, while the turbo motor can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Technical specifications – Volkswagen Polo Engine size 1.0 litres 1.0 litres Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-3 Turbocharged, inline-3 Max. power 76 PS 110 PS Max. torque 95 Nm 175 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT

Maruti Baleno vs Volkswagen Polo – Price

The price of Maruti Baleno ranges from Rs. 6.35 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh, which is fairly competitive for a premium hatchback. VW Polo is a little more expensive, priced from Rs. 6.45 lakh to Rs. 10.25 lakh, despite being smaller, less spacious, and less well-equipped. If you want to have pure driving fun, the Polo is brilliant, but in all practical aspects, the Baleno is way better, while still being an enjoyable ride.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi