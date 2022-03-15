2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Toyota Glanza – Price Comparison

The new Toyota Glanza facelift is around Rs. 4,000 to Rs. 20,000 more expensive than the facelift Maruti Baleno

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has finally launched the facelifted Glanza in the Indian market. It is based on the recently-launched Maruti Baleno facelift, with a few differences all around. The differences are aesthetic only, while the mechanical aspects are the same. Even the trim-wise equipment list is near-identical on these two hatchbacks.

On both hatchbacks, there are plenty of features being offered on even the base variant, including automatic climate control, projector headlamps, LED taillights, all power windows, rear defogger, semi-digital instrument cluster (with monochrome MID), central locking with keyless entry, dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, 15-inch steel wheels, etc.

The top trims of these two cars come loaded with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED foglamps, head-up display (HUD), 360-degree parking camera, push-button start/stop, electrically-adjustable ORVMs (auto-folding), 4.2-inch multi-colour MID, six airbags, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, etc.

The powertrain is also the same – a 1.2L NA petrol engine, with 90 PS and 113 Nm on tap. A 5-speed manual transmission is available as standard, while a 5-speed AMT option is available on all trims except the base variant of Glanza and Baleno.

The price of the two cars is noticeably different; Toyota Glanza commands a premium of around Rs. 4,000 on the base trim, of nearly Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 on the mid-level trims, and of Rs. 20,000 on the top trims. For the additional prices, Toyota claims to offer a hassle-free buying process, attractive finance options, and a better standard warranty.

Trim level Maruti Baleno Toyota Glanza Base trim Rs. 6.35 lakh (Sigma MT) Rs. 6.39 lakh (E MT) Mid trims Rs. 7.19 lakh (Delta MT), Rs. 7.69 lakh (Delta AMT) Rs. 7.29 lakh (S MT), Rs. 7.79 lakh (S AMT) Rs. 8.09 lakh (Zeta MT), Rs. 8.59 lakh (Zeta AMT) Rs. 8.24 lakh (G MT), Rs. 8.74 lakh (G AMT) Top trim Rs. 8.99 lakh (Alpha MT), Rs. 9.49 lakh (Alpha AMT) Rs. 9.19 lakh (V MT), Rs. 9.69 lakh (V AMT)

Also, Toyota Glanza is available in five colours – Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, Cafe White and Sporting Red. Maruti Baleno has six colour choices on offer – Nexa Blue, Opulent Red, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Arctic White, And Luxe Beige.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi