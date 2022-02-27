2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Tata Altroz – Comprehensive Specs Comparison

Check out our spec-sheet comparison of the newly-updated Maruti Baleno with Tata Altroz, to know which of the two is a better deal on paper

The “new age” Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched in India recently, and it has already managed to garner decent popularity. The updated version sports changes in the design – interior and exterior – along with plenty of additional features. With these, the Baleno is now even more premium than before.

In the Indian market, one of its biggest rivals is Tata Altroz. Here, we have compared the spec sheets of these two premium hatchbacks, to see how they stack up against each other.

Maruti Baleno vs Tata Altroz – Exterior design and dimensions

The new Maruti Baleno is significantly more premium than the previous model. It gets a pair of sharp-looking headlamps and taillamps, aggressive front bumper, shapely front grille, upmarket 16-inch alloy wheels, etc. The overall silhouette, however, is fairly similar to the previous model’s, thus making it easily recognisable.

Tata Altroz has an extremely handsome design, with a touch of sportiness and premium. It gets angular headlamps, a wide front grille, large foglamps with LED DRLs, bulbous taillights, sporty bumpers, sporty 16-inch alloy wheels, etc. The rear door handles are hidden in the C-pillars, which gives the Tata a faux two-door design.

Dimensions Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Length 3,990mm 3,990mm Width 1,745mm 1,755mm Height 1,500mm 1,523mm Wheelbase 2,520mm 2,501mm

Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz have almost similar dimensions. The latter is slightly longer and wider, although the wheelbase is longer on the former. The length is the same on the two though. As for road presence, there is no clear winner between the two, although the Tata looks sportier, personally speaking.

Maruti Baleno vs Tata Altroz – Interior styling and features

Maruti Suzuki has thoroughly restyled the interior of Baleno; the vehicle now gets a dual-tone cabin colour theme, with silver inserts around the cabin, along with a new free-standing infotainment touchscreen, a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), redesigned AC vents, etc.

There are plenty of features on offer on the Baleno; the top trim offers a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), Amazon Alexa support, surround sound system by Arkamys, 360-degree camera, head-up display, climate control, keyless entry and go, etc.

As for Tata Altroz, it has an extremely upmarket interior design as well, with a premium dual-tone colour theme (all-black theme on Dark Edition variants). It gets a 7-inch floating-style touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument console (with a 7-inch MID), a flat-bottom steering wheel (multi-function), etc.

The Tata hatchback has a lot of tech and equipment on offer. The top-spec variants come loaded with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), iRA connected car tech, rear parking camera, climate control, surround sound system by Harman, keyless entry and go, etc.

Maruti Baleno vs Tata Altroz – Engine and transmission

Maruti Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which belts out 90 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of maximum torque. It can be had with a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. For improved fuel economy, an idle start/stop system is available as standard here.

Technical specifications Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Engine size 1.2 litres 1.2 litres Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Naturally aspirated, inline-3 Max. power 90 PS 86 PS Max. torque 113 Nm 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

As for Tata Altroz, there are three engine choices available. These include a 1.2L NA petrol unit (86 PS/113 Nm), a 1.2L turbo-petrol unit (90 PS/200 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit (110 PS/170 Nm). There is just one transmission option on all three motors – a 5-speed manual gearbox. An idle start-stop system is available on the higher petrol trims, to improve fuel efficiency.

Other engine options on Tata Altroz Engine size 1.2 litres 1.5 litres Engine type Turbocharged, inline-3 Turbocharged, inline-4 Max. power 110 PS 90 PS Max. torque 140 Nm 200 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Maruti Baleno vs Tata Altroz – Price

Maruti Baleno is priced from Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.69 lakh, which is quite competitive for a premium hatchback. However, Tata Altroz is significantly more affordable, priced from Rs. 5.99 lakh to Rs. 9.39 lakh for the petrol variants, and Rs. 7.19 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh for the diesel variants. While the Maruti hatchback scores higher in terms of equipment, the Tata is better value for money overall.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi