2022 Maruti Baleno Vs Honda Jazz – Comprehensive Specs Comparison

This here is a detailed spec-sheet comparison between Honda Jazz and the recently-launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

The “new age” Maruti Baleno went on sale recently, and it has already garnered decent popularity in the Indian car market. Thanks to the update, the hatchback not only looks better inside-out, it gets lots of additional features as well, thereby making it significantly more premium than before.

Honda Jazz is one of the chief competitors of Maruti Baleno in the Indian market. Here, we have compared the specifications of both these cars, to see how they stack up against each other.

Maruti Baleno vs Honda Jazz – Exterior design and dimensions

The exterior design of Maruti Baleno is extremely sporty, especially compared to the previous model. The updated version gets sleeker headlights, restyled taillights, redesigned front grille, new dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome window lining, chrome door handles, sporty front bumper with a wide air dam, etc.

Honda Jazz has a tallboy design, with an MPV-ish silhouette. The vehicle gets dagger-style LED headlights, a large front grille with chrome embellishment, a sporty front bumper with sleek foglamp housings and a gaping front air dam. It also gets Volvo-inspired taillights and single-tone 16-inch alloy wheels.

Dimensions Maruti Baleno Honda Jazz Length 3,990mm 3,989mm Width 1,745mm 1,694mm Height 1,500mm 1,544mm Wheelbase 2,520mm 2,530mm

Honda Jazz has a slightly taller height and a slightly longer wheelbase, while the length and width of Maruti Baleno are bigger. The fresh design of the latter also has a better road presence, especially compared to the ageing Honda.

Maruti Baleno vs Honda Jazz – Interior styling and features

Maruti Baleno has seen major changes in interior design. The dashboard has been completely restyled, with a free-standing infotainment system and sleek AC vents, and a flat-bottom steering wheel is being offered as well now. The black and blue dual-tone interior colour scheme, with silver inserts all around, makes the car look very premium.

The equipment list is quite long now; the top-spec trim offers a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), Amazon Alexa support, Arkamys surround sound system, 360-degree camera, head-up display, keyless entry and go, climate control, cruise control, etc.

The interior of Honda Jazz has also seen only minor changes over the years, similar to the exterior. It has a driver-centric design, with the centre console angled towards the driver. The dashboard features large AC vents at the sides and sleek ones at the centre. The multi-functional steering wheel is round in design, while most rivals now get flat-bottom ones.

In terms of equipment, the Honda hatchback doesn’t have much. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), rear parking camera, climate control, cruise control, keyless entry and go, etc., are available, but rear AC vents, connected car tech, and a few other premium features are missing. An electric sunroof can be had though, which is great.

Maruti Baleno vs Honda Jazz – Engine and transmission

Powering Maruti’s premium hatchback is a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, with a peak power of 90 PS and a maximum torque of 113 Nm on tap. Transmission choices include a 5-speed MT and a 5-speed AMT. An idle start-stop system is offered as standard here, for improved fuel economy.

Technical specifications Maruti Baleno Honda Jazz Engine size 1.2 litres 1.2 litres Engine type Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Naturally aspirated, inline-4 Max. power 90 PS 90 PS Max. torque 113 Nm 110 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT

Honda Jazz has a single engine option on offer – a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, which belts out 90 PS and 110 Nm. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. Previously, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel powerplant was also available, but it was discontinued ahead of the commencement of BS6 emission norms.

Maruti Baleno vs Honda Jazz – Price

Maruti Baleno is quite competitively priced, from Rs. 6.35 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh. Honda Jazz is more expensive, with its price ranging from Rs. 7.71 lakh to Rs. 9.95 lakh. While the space on offer is good on both, the Maruti has a longer list of features (save for sunroof), which makes it a better deal overall in our opinion.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi