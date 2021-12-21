2022 Maruti Baleno To Likely Get A Large Touchscreen As New S-Cross

2022 Maruti Baleno gets a slew of changes inside and out and is expected to go on sale in the first half of next year

Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce a number of new models in 2022 and the list includes the facelifted Baleno, new-generation Vitara Brezza and the all-new Alto. The largest carmaker in the country is also working on a midsize SUV in partnership with Toyota alongside a compact SUV coupe that will be positioned above the Brezza and a flagship three-row SUV.

The Baleno premium hatchback competes against Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, VW Polo and Honda Jazz in the domestic market and it has been on sale since late 2015. Over the last six years, the Baleno has not been through any major updates visually, but the upcoming facelift will be treated with an assortment of changes inside and out.

This will help in stretching the lifespan of the existing generation while keeping it firmly in contention against its rival. Courtesy of the leaked images of the production-spec 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the exterior and interior revisions are very well known. On the outside, it gains redesigned sleeker headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lights.

They are accompanied by a new bonnet structure, restyled front bumper with wider central air intake and new fog lamp housings. The grille section is more prominent than in the existing model housing the Suzuki badge in the middle. Other exterior highlights are a set of newly designed alloy wheels, all-new LED tail lamps, a tweaked tailgate and an updated bumper.

Just as the exterior, the interior is also subjected to a major overhaul as the dashboard and centre console have been redesigned with the use of more premium surface materials. In addition, a new nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system borrowed from the third-gen global S-Cross is also available along with a new flat-bottom steering wheel used in the Swift.

The equipment list is expected to boast an updated instrument cluster with a larger MID, latest SmartPlay tech with connected features and possible e-SIM, cruise control, automatic climate control, new air conditioning vents, engine start/stop button, new seats and so on. The same 1.2-litre non-hybrid and mild-hybrid petrol engines will more likely be retained.