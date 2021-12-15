2022 Maruti Baleno Facelift To Get 9-Inch Touchscreen & Connected Tech

2022 Maruti Baleno is expected to go on sale in the early stages of next year; gets a host of exterior and interior changes

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to launch a raft of new products in the 2022 calendar year as the facelifted Baleno, updated XL6 new-generation Vitara Brezza and all-new Alto are expected to be in the pipeline. In addition, the brand is reportedly working on a midsize SUV in partnership with Toyota and it could go by the name Vitara while a compact SUV coupe above the Brezza and a flagship three-row SUV are in the pipeline as well.

The upcoming Baleno, Brezza and Alto will be major overhauls and all of them have been spotted testing. The 2022 Baleno and Brezza, in particular, were leaked online in their production guise giving us all the necessary details needed to be known. The Baleno was brought into the market back in late 2015 and it quickly emerged as the best-seller across Nexa dealerships.

Following a mild update a couple of years ago, the Baleno is subjected to a thorough revision inside and out for 2022 as the competition has certainly intensified since the arrival of the Tata Altroz premium hatchback, The exterior boasts redesigned front grille and sleeker headlamps with new LED Daytime Running Lights, updated front bumper with central air inlet, and a new fog lamp assembly.

The rear features sharper L-shaped LED taillights, a reworked bumper, a tweaked bootlid, etc. The largest carmaker in the country has opted to go with a more aggressive styling approach this time around ditching the rounded elements in the outgoing model. The top-spec variants will come with a set of newly designed alloy wheels as well.

The interior gains a restyled centre console and dashboard, use of more premium surface materials, larger nine-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, in-car connected tech, a new flat-bottom steering wheel sourced from the Swift, cruise control, automatic climate control, updated instrument console and so on.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno will likely continue to use the 1.2-litre NA petrol and the 1.2-litre DualJet hybrid petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices.