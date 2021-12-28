2022 Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied During TVC Shoot Ahead Of Launch

2022 Maruti Baleno gets a redesigned exterior and an all-new interior with a more advanced features list; powertrain options to remain the same

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is gearing up to introduce a raft of new vehicles in the calendar year 2022 including the facelifted Baleno, new generation Alto and Vitara Brezza, revised Ertiga and XL6, etc. The Baleno is undoubtedly the top-selling model sold through the Nexa premium dealerships and is waiting to get a substantial update inside and out.

The premium hatchback was first launched in late 2015 and it has been through a few revisions along the way but nothing too significant. The Baleno competes against Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz and the facelifted version comes as a response to the growing competition in the much sought after space.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has already been leaked online giving us all the necessary information regarding the changes inside and out. It has now been caught on camera during a reported advertisement shoot. On the outside, the updated Baleno gets a redesigned front fascia with sharper headlamps and new LED Daytime Running Lights, updated grille assembly, wider central air intake, new fog lamp housings and so on.

The rear also gains a tweaked tailgate structure and new wraparound LED tail lamps alongside updated bumpers, newly designed alloy wheels and so on. The interior is also subjected to a major revision with a revised dashboard and centre console giving a more upmarket vibe. Moreover, the surface materials used are expected to be of higher quality as well.

The improved equipment list will likely boast a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as in the new-gen S-Cross, e-SIM compatibility, automatic climate control, cruise control, updated instrument cluster with a larger MID, steering wheel with mounted controls, keyless go and so on.

As for the performance, the existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine developing 83 hp and the 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol mill kicking out 90 hp will continue to be utilised. A five-speed manual transmission will be standard while a CVT will likely be an option. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to go on sale in the coming months ahead of the arrival of the new-gen Brezza.