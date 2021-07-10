2022 Maruti Baleno Facelift Launch Expected To Happen Next Year

Maruti Suzuki is expected to give the Baleno a facelift next year, which will likely feature some aesthetic changes but with unchanged underpinnings

In 2015, Maruti Suzuki launched the Baleno hatchback in the Indian market. The vehicle received a midlife facelift in 2019, which brought a few minor changes to the design along with the addition of a smart-hybrid option. The Baleno is one of the most popular vehicles in the Indian market, and it is expected to receive another facelift next year.

Speculations suggest the upcoming Baleno facelift will be much sharper in styling compared to the current model, featuring redesigned headlights, a new front grille, and restyled bumpers. The dimensions are expected to remain completely unchanged though. There will be a few changes to the interior too, which will likely include new upholstery and a few added features.

The powertrain options are expected to be carried over from the current model. This will include a 1.2-litre K12M petrol engine (83 PS/113 Nm) and a 1.2-litre K12N Dualjet petrol engine with SHVS (90 PS/113 Nm). The transmission options on the upcoming facelift model will likely include a 5-speed MT and a CVT, the same as the current version.

The features and equipment on offer will likely continue to be the same as well. A 7-inch Smartplay touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity), a multi-colour TFT MID, automatic climate control, all-power windows, power-operated ORVMs (auto-folding), etc., will be available. The top-level trims might also get all-LED exterior lights.

Currently, the price of Maruti Baleno ranges from Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the upcoming facelift version will be priced at a small premium over this. Its closest rivals in the Indian market will continue to be Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Honda Jazz, and Toyota Glanza. Also, the Glanza will see the same updates as the Baleno facelift, likely a little while after the latter’s arrival.

Maruti Suzuki is also developing a new crossover, based on the Baleno. Codenamed YTB, this upcoming crossover will slot below the Vitara Brezza in the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s lineup, and will compete against the likes of Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.