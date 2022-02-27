2022 Maruti Baleno Facelift – All Trim Levels Compared [Video]

The new-age Maruti Baleno is available in four trim levels, and here, we compare all four to see what the key differences are between them

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Baleno facelift in India, and deliveries of the updated hatchback have already begun. The car not only looks more handsome than before, but it also has a lot of additional features on offer. Here, we take a close look at all four trims – Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha – of the 2022 Baleno.

The base ‘Sigma’ trim of the new Baleno features projector headlights, blacked-out ORVMs, 15-inch steel wheels, black door handles, and LED taillights The interior sees a major redesign, the dashboard is completely new, and climate control is offered as standard, along with all power windows. The black and blue colour theme looks brilliant, with silver-finished inserts on the dash.

A tachometer and a monochrome MID are available on the hatchback, and we also see a flat-bottom steering wheel, idle start-stop function, and fabric inserts on interior door panels. Centre locking and rear defogger are also available on the base trim now, but there is no infotainment system on offer, not even a 2-DIN audio system. That said, one can easily add all required features as genuine accessories or aftermarket ones.

Next in line is the ‘Delta’ trim, and the most obvious changes over the base trims include chrome-lining on the front grille, body-coloured ORVMs (with integrated turn indicators), body-coloured door handles, blacked-out steel wheels with wheelcaps, and blacked-out pillars. Inside, we see a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay).

The ‘Zeta’ trim additionally gets LED DRLs (integrated into headlamps), chrome embellishments for foglamp housings (no foglamps though), 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, chrome lining for window sills, and chrome embellishment on the tailgate. The cabin features leatherette inserts on the inside door panels, front centre armrest, coloured MID, keyless entry and go, and manual height adjust (driver seat).

Other features on Zeta trim include six airbags, Amazon Alexa support, Suzuki Connect (connected car tech), rear AC vents, rear parking camera, etc. As for the top-spec ‘Alpha’ trim, the exterior design changes consist of 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and foglamps. The interior changes include a head-up display, a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, auto-dimming IRVM.

Other features on the Alpha trim include a 360-degree camera, cruise control, leather-wrapping for the steering wheel, and a surround sound system by Arkamys. The 2022 Maruti Baleno is priced from Rs. 6.35 lakh to Rs. 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which is fairly competitive, especially considering all the features on offer.