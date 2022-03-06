2022 Maruti Baleno Base Variant (Sigma) Detailed In Walkaround Video

The base trim of the 2022 Maruti Baleno is a brilliant value-for-money proposition, as can be seen in our walkaround video

Maruti Baleno recently underwent a major facelift in India, and the new model looks much more exciting than before. Interestingly, the changes are not just aesthetic; Maruti’s premium hatchback has seen huge changes in its equipment and features list as well, across all trim levels, while keeping the prices surprisingly competitive!

The 2022 Maruti Baleno has a starting price of Rs. 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). While this price may seem steep, Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback undercuts all its direct rivals, except for Tata Altroz. Let’s check out all that’s offered on the base trim of the new Baleno, starting with the exterior design.

The vehicle gets black ORVMs, black door handles, and a black front grille. There are no chrome embellishments on the exterior, save for the Suzuki logos on the nose and tail, and the name badge on the tailgate. The hatchback gets 15-inch steel wheels, without wheel caps. There are no foglamps on offer, but projector headlamps and LED taillights are offered.

The interior design has been completely updated on the 2022 Baleno. The black and blue colour theme (with silver-finished insert on dashboard) looks much more premium than before. Features on offer include all power windows, automatic climate control, manual-dimming IRVM, centre locking, and rear defogger. A rear washer/wiper isn’t available though, and neither are centre armrests (front and rear).

The instrument console has also been updated, now featuring a tachometer even on the base variant. However, there is no infotainment system on offer here, not even a 2-DIN system. The 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-4 petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) gets an idle start-stop as standard for improved fuel economy.

The Sigma trim of Maruti Baleno is only available with a 5-speed manual transmission. All other trims get the option of a 5-speed AMT as well. Thanks to the aggressive pricing, the hatchback offers a lot of value even in its base trim, and people looking for good space and comfort at a not-too-high price will find this to be a brilliant package.