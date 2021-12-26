2022 Maruti Alto To Be Based On A New Platform With Spacious Interior

2022 Maruti Alto is expected to go on sale around November and it could be powered by a 796 cc petrol and a new 1.0-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) is preparing to launch a number of new products in the domestic market in 2022 as the new generation Alto, facelifted Baleno, second-gen Vitara Brezza and updated XL6 are in the works. The all-new Maruti Alto’s test mules have already been spotted on public roads and more spy shots continue to emerge giving us more details.

The third-generation Maruti Suzuki Alto is expected to go on sale around Diwali 2022 and it could be based on the lightweight Heartect architecture that can also be found in the Wagon R, Ignis, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Baleno, Ertiga, XL6, etc. The likely move to a new platform meant that it could have bigger proportions than the outgoing model.

The test mules do indicate the same as it looks to have grown in size and the lightness could aid in improving the fuel economy further. On the outside, it comes with a redesigned front fascia with restyled headlamps, heavily updated front bumper with new grille mesh, brand new fog lamp housing, tweaked bonnet, wider central air intake and so on.

Other exterior highlights are more prominent tail lamps, revised rear bumper, larger greenhouse, newly designed wheels can be expected on the top-end variants, updated tailgate, pull-type door handles, etc. The interior will likely get a major revision as a new centre console and dashboard will be available with an upgraded features list.

The range-topping trims could boast a seven-inch SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, semi-digital instrument console, steering wheel with mounted controls, new air conditioning vents, and so on. As for the performance, the existing 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine could stay put.

A five-speed manual and an AMT will likely be in the offing. In addition, a new 1.0-litre petrol engine debuted in the Celerio could be made available enabling the Alto to become the most fuel-efficient in its segment. It could be priced slightly higher than the existing model.