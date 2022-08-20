2022 Maruti Alto K10 Variant Wise Features Detailed

2022 Maruti Alto K10 is sold in STD, LXI, VXI and VXI+ trims; powered by a new 1.0-litre K10C petrol engine with idle start/stop technology

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has finally launched the new generation Alto K10 in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 3.99 lakh for the base STD trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 5.83 lakh for the range-topping model (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). The new Alto K10 is retailed in STD, LXI, VXI and VXI+ variants and six colour schemes are available.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 comes with AMT transmission in the VXI and VXI+ trims with a claimed fuel economy of close to 25 kmpl. The K10 nameplate has made a comeback after more than two years of absence and it gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior alongside a new 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10C petrol engine with idle start/stop technology.

The Dual Jet Dual VVT engine is good enough to generate around 67 PS maximum power and 89 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. It sits on the lightweight Heartect platform as the latest crop of small Maruti Suzuki cars and has larger proportions and a bigger bootspace compared to the Alto 800.

The paint schemes made available are Metallic Sizzling Red, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Granite Grey, Pearl Metallic Earth Gold, Metallic Speedy Blue and Solid White. There are two personalisation choices presented and 15+ safety features. Here we have listed the variant-wise features of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10:

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 STD:

The entry-level STD comes with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear door child lock, engine immobiliser, high-speed warning system, front seat belts pre-tensioner and force limiter, reversing sensors, front seat belt reminder, headlamp leveller, cabin air filter, high-mounted stop lamp, collapsible steering column, bottle holder in front doors with map pockets, remote back door and fuel lid openers, front utility space and sun visor, and digital speed reading.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 LXI:

Besides the features from the STD trim, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki LXI gains an air conditioning system with heater, body-coloured bumpers at the front and the rear, power steering, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI:

In addition to the features in STD and LXI, the VXI trim comprises front power windows, internally adjustable ORVMs, body-coloured door handles, wheel covers, rear assist grips, speed sensing auto door lock, a central locking system, impact sensing door unlock, oof antenna, SmartPlay Dock with Bluetooth connectivity, USB and AUX ports, two-speaker audio, distance-to-empty, average and instantaneous fuel consumption readings, gearshift indicator, etc.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI Plus:

The top-spec VXI Plus variant gains a seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, four-speaker audio, a multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, voice controls, remote keyless entry, rear parcel tray, Silver accented inside door handles, and other places, etc.