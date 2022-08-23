2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Unveiled; Launch Soon

2022 Mahindra XUV300 will go on sale soon in India with minor cosmetic updates while a more powerful turbo petrol engine could be employed

Mahindra has officially teased the updated version of the XUV300 compact SUV for the domestic market and is expected to launch soon. Only yesterday, the facelifted XUV300 was spotted testing on public roads hiding the front fascia and now the teaser has come out pretty much revealing all the design changes.

The homegrown SUV maker has been on a roll lately with the introduction of Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic and it will debut the XUV400 electric SUV based on the XUV300 on September 6, 2022. The 2022 Mahindra XUV300 comes as part of the five-seater enduring strong competition from its rivals such as Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, etc.

The Hyundai Venue received a big update recently while the all-new Brezza is also here. The Urban Cruiser will also gain its new generation in the near future. The visual revisions are rather minimal though as the front fascia has been updated with the new Twin Peaks corporate logo. The chrome studded front grille, sharp headlamps with integrated LED DRLs that flow into the sleek fog lamp housings, lower air intake area and skid plate have been carried over.

The XUV300 based on SsangYong Tivoli’s X100 platform is currently priced between Rs. 8.41 lakh and Rs. 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the updated model to come with a mild price hike and new colour schemes could also be made available. The image also shows the presence of 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, black body cladding, two-tone mirrors, LED tail lamps and so on.

The 2022 Mahindra XUV300 may also come with minor interior revisions and the features list could be equipped with new equipment as well. As for the performance, the existing 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 108 PS and 200 Nm while the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel mill kicks out 115 PS and 300 Nm.

They are linked with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT. Select variants could also feature a new turbo petrol engine pushing out 130 PS and 230 Nm as the T-GDI badge was seen on a recent test mule.