2022 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Rendered – New Logo, Multiple Colours

Mahindra XUV300 is expected to get a midlife facelift sometime during the next year, likely with a more powerful petrol engine and sharper design

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the XUV300 in India back in February 2019, and a midlife facelift for it is now due. Mahindra XUV300 is one of the safest cars currently on sale in our country, with a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating (as tested by Global NCAP), and it is also brilliantly equipped.

However, Mahindra’s compact crossover doesn’t enjoy the same level of success that some of its peers do, like Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, etc. A midlife refresh would help reinvigorate consumer interest in the vehicle, and people are already seemingly excited for it. Digital artist Shubhajit Dixit (IG: @shubhajit_dixit_) recently shared his vision of what the upcoming XUV300 facelift could look like.

In these digitally rendered images, we see that the front end of the vehicle has been completely redesigned compared to the current XUV300. The chrome embellished grille is bigger and has teeth-like elements, with the new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo in the centre. The headlamps are sleeker and more compact, with integrated LED DRLs. The front bumper has a smaller airdam, along with restyled fog lamp housings.

At the sides, we see thin black cladding on the wheelarches, along with thick black cladding at the bottom along the length of the car. The alloy wheels sport a new design as well, with diamond-cut finish. The ORVMs feature integrated turn indicators, and the pillars are all blacked out, the same as the current version.

The kink above the rear wheelarch (on both sides) also remains, which lends muscle to the design, and we also see a pair of roof rails here. We do wish that the production version of the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift is as impressive as this rendered model, especially now that Pratap Bose has joined Mahindra & Mahindra.

Mahindra XUV300 is currently available with two engine choices in the Indian market – a 1.2L turbo-petrol motor (110 PS/200 Nm) and a 1.5L turbo-diesel mill (117 PS/300 Nm) – both of which can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed AMT. The facelifted SUV will likely get a more powerful 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, with 130 PS and 230 Nm on tap, while the diesel engine will be carried forward unchanged.