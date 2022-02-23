2022 Mahindra Scorpio Walkaround Spy Video Reveals New Details

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will more likely go on sale by the middle of this calendar year; to likely be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to introduce the second generation Scorpio by the middle of this calendar year. The homegrown SUV manufacturer has been testing the all-new Scorpio for more than a couple of years and the recent spy shots of the near-production test mules indicate that a launch could be nearing. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio marks the first massive change for the SUV in nearly two decades.

A walkaround video of the test prototype snapped in Himachal Pradesh gives away plenty of details including the ones we already know so far. The interior will be subjected to a number of revisions as there will be a redesigned dashboard, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, new air conditioning vents, etc.

The controls for the infotainment and AC can be seen below the touchscreen while the six-speed manual transmission and a traditional handbrake are noted in the video. Other highlights in the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio are an all-digital instrument console, air conditioning vents at the rear with separate blower controls, and a multifunctional steering wheel similar to the XUV700.

It also features forward-facing third-row seats instead of side-facing jump seats as it will be targeted to get four or five stars in the Global NCAP crash test ratings. Compared to the existing model, the upcoming Scorpio will be more premium and have several commonalities with the XUV700 as well and is based on an updated ladder frame chassis.

It will have larger proportions than the outgoing model and thus the interior space could have grown. The exterior takes an evolutionary approach to changes while maintaining the upright front fascia, sturdy body panels (although new) and tall pillars. It gets redesigned grille section, new LED DRLs, revised bumpers, new tail lamps and alloy wheels, etc.

As for the performance, the 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol and the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel engines used in the Thar will do the propelling duties. A six-speed manual transmission will more likely be standard while a six-speed torque converter AT could be an option with an all-wheel-drive system in the top-end variant.