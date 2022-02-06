2022 Mahindra Scorpio To Likely Be Powered By Engines From Thar

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale by the middle of this year and it will be based on an updated ladder frame chassis

Mahindra & Mahindra has been testing the new generation Scorpio for quite a long while now and is expected to go on sale by the middle of this year. The homegrown SUV manufacturer rides on the wave of momentum created by the all-new Thar and XUV700, and since the Scorpio is already a popular nameplate, it will be hoping for big things with the brand new model.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has regularly been caught on camera testing and it appears to be in its final testing phase ahead of launch. It comes with a whole host of changes inside and out as the exterior is subjected to evolutionary revisions while keeping its sturdy stance and tall pillars intact while the interior will have several advancements over the existing model.

The Scorpio has been around for nearly two decades but this is the first time the SUV is going through a complete makeover with new engine choices. The new-gen Scorpio is based on an updated ladder frame chassis and has an all-new bodywork with bigger overall proportions. The front fascia comes with a redesigned grille boasting multiple vertical slats.

Elsewhere you could also find sharper headlamps, new LED Daytime Running Lights, muscular character lines, tweaked bonnet structure, prominent LED tail lamps in a new design, revised fog lamp housings with wider central air intake, a notable kink on the window line, updated rear bumper, etc. The cabin will be more premium while comprising a list of new features.

It has plenty in common with the XUV700 as well including steering wheel, gear lever and controls and the top-end variants will be offered with a large portrait-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, cruise control, updated instrument console, new AC vents, surface trims and seats amongst others.

Since the updated ladder frame chassis can also be found in the latest Thar, both SUVs share the engine lineup as well. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will likely be equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. A six-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission could be available with AWD in the range-topping diesel trim.