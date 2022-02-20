2022 Mahindra Scorpio To Get Hector-Like Large Vertical Touchscreen

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will more likely go on sale by the middle of this year and it could be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

The second generation Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted testing on public roads since 2019 and is expected to go on sale by the middle of this calendar year. It follows two successful launches from the homegrown SUV specialist as the new-gen Thar and XUV700 have been well received amongst customers.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is subjected to a number of changes inside and out in response to the ever-growing competition in the midsize SUV space. It gets a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior while the features list will be significantly upgraded. On the outside, it gains a new vertically slated front grille, sleeker headlamps and new fog lamp housings.

Other visual highlights are tweaked bonnet, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, wider central air intake, tall pillars, a large greenhouse with a prominent kink when viewed from the sides, newly designed alloy wheels, bolder LED tail lamps, revised rear bumper and tailgate with side-hinged opening, raked front windshield, and so on.

The new Scorpio is based on the updated ladder frame chassis and it will have plenty in common with the Thar and XUV700. The SUV will be offered with a forward-facing third-row seating arrangement as it will likely score high scores in the Global NCAP crash tests. The cabin will be more premium than the outgoing model as it has plenty in common with the XUV700.

The top-end variants will comprise a vertically oriented large touchscreen infotainment system as seen in the Hector with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multifunctional steering wheel and gear lever similar to the XUV700, cruise control, an updated semi-digital instrument console, cruise control, automatic climate control, etc.

As for the performance, it will likely be equipped with the 2.0-litre mStallion four-cylinder petrol and the 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engines borrowed from the Thar. The engines will be linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will be an option with an all-wheel-drive configuration in the top-spec trim.