2022 Mahindra Scorpio Price Announcement Likely In The Coming Months

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will more likely go on sale by the middle of this year; will be based on a new ladder-frame chassis with a heavily revised interior and exterior

Mahindra & Mahindra has been teasing the Born Electric Vision range of electric vehicle concepts over the last month or so and they will make their global debut in July 2022. The next big launch from the homegrown SUV specialist will more likely be the second generation Scorpio, which has been spotted testing for many months already.

A few weeks ago, what was supposedly an undisguised image leaked on the internet while on an advert shoot. The Scorpio is one of the highly popular nameplates for Mahindra and it has been on sale for around two decades. It continues to garner good sales volumes every month but the competition in the SUV space is steadily increasing.

In response, Mahindra will bring in the 2022 Scorpio with a whole host of updates inside and out and it will look to carry on with the momentum created by the latest launches such as the XUV700 and the second-gen Thar. The upcoming SUV is built from scratch with all-new body panels and it sits on a ladder frame construction.

The exterior has taken an evolutionary approach to design while the interior will be brand new boasting new technologies pertaining to comfort, safety, entertainment and connectivity. Up front, it gains sharp LED projector headlights, a revised grille bearing the new Twin Peaks corporate logo, an all-new bumper with C-shaped lighting, a new fog lamp garnish, etc.

Other visual highlights are a prominent kink when viewed from the side, all-new LED taillights, tall pillars and a near-flat roofline giving an authentic SUV look, redesigned rear bumper, newly designed wheels and so on. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be made available in six- and seven-seater layouts and it will be bigger than the outgoing model.

The interior comes with a new dash giving similarities to the Toyota LC200, a vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with connective features, a digital cluster in the top-spec trims, rear air conditioning vents, a new steering wheel, automatic climate control, sunroof, more upmarket surface finishes and trims, new seats with adjustable headrests, etc. It will reportedly derive power from a 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre four-pot petrol engine with a four-wheel-drive tech.