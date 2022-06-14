2022 Mahindra Scorpio N White Colour Spotted – Interior & Exterior Details

2022 Mahindra Scorpio N will be offered in multiple colour choices and it gets a slew of cosmetic updates and interior revisions

Mahindra & Mahindra will introduce the new generation Scorpio, dubbed the Scorpio N, on June 27, 2022 in the domestic market. The brand has been teasing the Scorpio N for quite a few weeks already and subsequently, leaks have come out revealing its dimensional details and equipment list. Now, a video surfaced on Youtube shows the upcoming SUV in white body colour.

In the official pictures, Mahindra released the red and green shades of the Scorpio N and the spy shots show the white paint scheme. It measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height and has a wheelbase length of 2,750 mm – making it 206 mm longer, 100 mm wider and 125 mm shorter than the existing model (wider and taller than XUV700).

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio N is based on a new ladder-frame chassis and it will be retailed in six- and seven-seater layouts. The main highlights on the outside are redesigned chrome front grille with multiple vertical slats, new headlamps, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights mounted on the updated front bumper, wider central air intake, newly designed wheels, more prominent LED tail lamps, tweaked bonnet and boot, updated rear bumper, etc.

In a similar fashion to the exterior, the cabin gets a number of big updates and the dashboard takes inspiration from the Toyota Land Cruiser 200. The dual-tone brown and black interior theme is accompanied by brushed aluminium finish on the dash, AC vents, door handles, and centre console, inner grab handles mounted on either side of the A-pillars and steering wheel lifted from XUV700.

The equipment list also boasts a semi-digital instrument cluster with a large MID, sunroof, AdrenoX powered infotainment system with connectivity options, Sony 3D surround sound, sunroof, adjustable headrests, six airbags in the top-end variants, roof-mounted speakers, automatic climate control, leather seat upholstery and so on.

As for the performance, a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine borrowed from XUV700 will be utilised and they will be paired with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT. A 4WD system will be made available in the top-spec trims.