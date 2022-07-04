2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-Wise Key Features & Equipment

Kshitij Rawat
The new Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a lot of upmarket features and equipment, and here, we’ve listed them all as per its different trim levels

Mahindra Scorpio-N has finally arrived in the Indian market, at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV has an attractive, muscular design, and it has a lot of premium features on offer. M&M has introduced Scorpio-N in the following trim levels – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L.

Here, we have listed the variant-wise key features and equipment of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 (petrol MT, diesel MT)

The ‘Z2’ trim has the following key features on offer:

  • Touchscreen infotainment system
  • Integrated audio controls on the steering wheel (petrol variant)
  • Second row AC vents
  • LED exterior lights (headlights, taillights, and turn indicators)
  • Ladder-frame architecture and rear-wheel-drive system
  • Dual front airbags

Mahindra Scorpio N Interior 1

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)

The ‘Z4’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z2’ trim:

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
  • Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • Cruise control
  • Second row AC module
  • Electronic stability control
  • Hill hold control
  • Hill descent control
  • 4-wheel-drive option (diesel variants)

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)

The ‘Z6’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z4’ trim:

  • Sunroof with anti-pinch
  • AdrenoX with in-built Amazon Alexa
  • Connected car system
  • In-car apps
  • In-built navigation system
  • 7-inch TFT MID
  • Drive modes – Zip, Zap, and Zoom (diesel variants)
  • What3words with Alexa support
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • No 4-wheel-drive option

scorpio N 2022-5

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)

The ‘Z8’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z6’ trim:

  • Coffee Black leatherette upholstery
  • Push-button start/stop
  • Passive keyless entry
  • Power-folding ORVMs
  • Side & curtain airbags
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • LED foglamps
  • Sting-shaped LED DRLs
  • LED sequential turn indicators
  • Rear parking camera
  • 18-inch alloy wheels (AT variants), 17-inch alloy wheels (MT variants)
  • 4-wheel-drive option with 4XPLOR (diesel variants)

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 L (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)

The ‘Z8 L’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z8’ trim:

  • Power-operated driver seat
  • 12-speaker Sony audio system
  • Front parking camera
  • Driver drowsiness detection
  • Front parking sensors
  • Wireless smartphone charger
  • 6-seater option (captain seats for second row)
  • 4-wheel-drive option with 4XPLOR (diesel variants)

scorpio N 2022-2

There will be two engine options available on the new Mahindra Scorpio-N – a 2.0L turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor. The gasoline powerplant is good for 203 PS and 380 Nm (370 Nm on MT variants). The diesel engine is available in different states of tune – on the base Z2 trim, the oil-burner belts out 132 PS and 300 Nm, while on the higher trims, it generates 175 PS and 400 Nm (370 Nm on MT variants).