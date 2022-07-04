2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-Wise Key Features & Equipment

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a lot of upmarket features and equipment, and here, we’ve listed them all as per its different trim levels
Mahindra Scorpio-N has finally arrived in the Indian market, at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV has an attractive, muscular design, and it has a lot of premium features on offer. M&M has introduced Scorpio-N in the following trim levels – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L.
Here, we have listed the variant-wise key features and equipment of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 (petrol MT, diesel MT)
The ‘Z2’ trim has the following key features on offer:
- Touchscreen infotainment system
- Integrated audio controls on the steering wheel (petrol variant)
- Second row AC vents
- LED exterior lights (headlights, taillights, and turn indicators)
- Ladder-frame architecture and rear-wheel-drive system
- Dual front airbags
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)
The ‘Z4’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z2’ trim:
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- Cruise control
- Second row AC module
- Electronic stability control
- Hill hold control
- Hill descent control
- 4-wheel-drive option (diesel variants)
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)
The ‘Z6’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z4’ trim:
- Sunroof with anti-pinch
- AdrenoX with in-built Amazon Alexa
- Connected car system
- In-car apps
- In-built navigation system
- 7-inch TFT MID
- Drive modes – Zip, Zap, and Zoom (diesel variants)
- What3words with Alexa support
- Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
- No 4-wheel-drive option
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)
The ‘Z8’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z6’ trim:
- Coffee Black leatherette upholstery
- Push-button start/stop
- Passive keyless entry
- Power-folding ORVMs
- Side & curtain airbags
- Dual-zone climate control
- LED foglamps
- Sting-shaped LED DRLs
- LED sequential turn indicators
- Rear parking camera
- 18-inch alloy wheels (AT variants), 17-inch alloy wheels (MT variants)
- 4-wheel-drive option with 4XPLOR (diesel variants)
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 L (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)
The ‘Z8 L’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z8’ trim:
- Power-operated driver seat
- 12-speaker Sony audio system
- Front parking camera
- Driver drowsiness detection
- Front parking sensors
- Wireless smartphone charger
- 6-seater option (captain seats for second row)
- 4-wheel-drive option with 4XPLOR (diesel variants)
There will be two engine options available on the new Mahindra Scorpio-N – a 2.0L turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor. The gasoline powerplant is good for 203 PS and 380 Nm (370 Nm on MT variants). The diesel engine is available in different states of tune – on the base Z2 trim, the oil-burner belts out 132 PS and 300 Nm, while on the higher trims, it generates 175 PS and 400 Nm (370 Nm on MT variants).