2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: Variant-Wise Key Features & Equipment

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a lot of upmarket features and equipment, and here, we’ve listed them all as per its different trim levels

Mahindra Scorpio-N has finally arrived in the Indian market, at a starting price of Rs. 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The SUV has an attractive, muscular design, and it has a lot of premium features on offer. M&M has introduced Scorpio-N in the following trim levels – Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8 L.

Here, we have listed the variant-wise key features and equipment of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 (petrol MT, diesel MT)

The ‘Z2’ trim has the following key features on offer:

Touchscreen infotainment system

Integrated audio controls on the steering wheel (petrol variant)

Second row AC vents

LED exterior lights (headlights, taillights, and turn indicators)

Ladder-frame architecture and rear-wheel-drive system

Dual front airbags

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z4 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)

The ‘Z4’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z2’ trim:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Cruise control

Second row AC module

Electronic stability control

Hill hold control

Hill descent control

4-wheel-drive option (diesel variants)

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z6 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)

The ‘Z6’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z4’ trim:

Sunroof with anti-pinch

AdrenoX with in-built Amazon Alexa

Connected car system

In-car apps

In-built navigation system

7-inch TFT MID

Drive modes – Zip, Zap, and Zoom (diesel variants)

What3words with Alexa support

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

No 4-wheel-drive option

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)

The ‘Z8’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z6’ trim:

Coffee Black leatherette upholstery

Push-button start/stop

Passive keyless entry

Power-folding ORVMs

Side & curtain airbags

Dual-zone climate control

LED foglamps

Sting-shaped LED DRLs

LED sequential turn indicators

Rear parking camera

18-inch alloy wheels (AT variants), 17-inch alloy wheels (MT variants)

4-wheel-drive option with 4XPLOR (diesel variants)

Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 L (petrol MT, petrol AT, diesel MT, diesel AT)

The ‘Z8 L’ trim has the following additions/replacements over ‘Z8’ trim:

Power-operated driver seat

12-speaker Sony audio system

Front parking camera

Driver drowsiness detection

Front parking sensors

Wireless smartphone charger

6-seater option (captain seats for second row)

4-wheel-drive option with 4XPLOR (diesel variants)

There will be two engine options available on the new Mahindra Scorpio-N – a 2.0L turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor. The gasoline powerplant is good for 203 PS and 380 Nm (370 Nm on MT variants). The diesel engine is available in different states of tune – on the base Z2 trim, the oil-burner belts out 132 PS and 300 Nm, while on the higher trims, it generates 175 PS and 400 Nm (370 Nm on MT variants).