2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Shown In A Detailed Walkaround Video

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N looks extremely attractive inside-out, and here, we have a detailed walkaround video of the SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra has finally launched the new Scorpio-N in India from Rs. 11.99 Lakh to Rs. 19.49 Lakh. The new SUV features major changes over the older Scorpio (which will soon be updated and reintroduced as Scorpio Classic). We were lucky enough to experience the new Scorpio-N, and here, we have a detailed walkaround video of the SUV.

Let’s start with the exterior design; Mahindra Scorpio-N looks more rugged and muscular compared to the older version. At the front, we see a large chrome-studded grille, flanked by big headlamps (bi-projector LED units). The front bumper gets C-shaped LED DRLs, which surround the LED fog lamps. The SUV gets chrome surrounds for the windows, and we see chrome door handles as well here.

Mahindra Scorpio N Petrol Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Z2 Petrol MT Rs. 11.99 lakh Z4 Petrol MT Rs. 13.49 lakh Z8 Petrol MT Rs. 16.99 lakh Z8L Petrol MT Rs. 18.99 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio N Diesel Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) Z2 Diesel MT Rs. 12.49 lakh Z4 Diesel MT Rs. 13.99 lakh Z6 Diesel MT Rs. 14.99 lakh Z8 Diesel MT Rs. 17.49 lakh Z8L Diesel MT Rs. 19.49 lakh

At the rear, the SUV gets a flat tailgate, which opens sideways, just like on old-school SUVs. The taillights are pillar-mounted LED units, which look quite good. A roof-mounted spoiler and a pair of roof rails can also be seen here. There’s black cladding all around the SUV, with bash plates under the bumpers (front and rear).

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets premium-looking alloy wheels as well – 17-inch wheels on the manual variants and 18-inch ones on the automatic variants. The interior of the SUV also looks brilliant, thanks to the Coffee Black leatherette upholstery. The dashboard gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre, with infotainment controls and HVAC controls below.

The SUV also gets a 7-inch TFT MID in the instrument console, along with a leather-wrapped steering wheel (tilt-adjustable, multi-functional). Other features on offer include an electric sunroof (widest in segment), automatic climate control, power-adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control (with rear AC vents), wireless smartphone charger, etc.

The first and second rows of the new Scorpio-N are quite nice, offering great comfort with a lot of space as well. The third row has relatively easy ingress and egress, but the space on offer is best suited for kids only. The SUV is available in a 7-seat configuration as standard, and the top trim level has a 6-seat option as well.

There are two engine options available on the new Mahindra Scorpio-N – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. Both are available with a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. For the exact technical specs and available prices, check out our launch coverage of the SUV. We will bring you our first-drive impressions soon, so be sure to check in for that too!