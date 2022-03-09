2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted During Ad Shoot; Launch Likely Soon

2022 Mahindra Scorpio is expected to go on sale in the coming months and it will likely be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine

Mahindra & Mahindra has been testing the second generation Scorpio for several months already and it was expected to launch last year. However, the global health crisis and the semiconductor issues could have scuppered the plans. Over the last few months, the prototypes of the new Scorpio were caught on camera in near-production guise hinting that a launch could be near.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio marks a major overhaul for the highly popular SUV. The household nameplate is getting a big upgrade with changes inside and out and it will more likely go on sale by the middle of this year. Since the upcoming model has now been leaked while on a filming day, the domestic market launch could occur before mid-2022.

The leaked image, if legit, suggests the presence of evolutionary exterior updates as the front fascia gets sharper projector headlamps, a new grille section with multiple vertical slats likely housing the new corporate badge, C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights mounted on the bumper covering the fog lamps, wider central air intake, more muscular bonnet and a new skid plate.

Other highlights are plenty of chrome garnish at the front end, rectangular ORVMs, raked front windshield, near-flat roofline, tall pillars and a large greenhouse maintaining its sturdy stature, a prominent kink when viewed from the sides, all-new LED tail lamps that look more prominent than in the existing model, tweaked trunk lid, updated rear bumper, newly designed U-shaped alloy wheels in the top-end trims and so on.

Just as the exterior, the cabin is subjected to a radical makeover as it features a new dashboard and centre console, vertically-mounted large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, new AC vents at the front and the rear with separate blower controls, forward-facing third-row seats in place of side-facing jump seats for better safety rating, etc.

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio, based on the updated ladder frame chassis with larger proportions, could be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and the existing model will likely continue to be on sale as well alongside. As for the performance, the 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel and the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol from Thar are expected to be used in different power and torque ratings. The six-speed manual and the six-speed torque converter AT with 4WD in the top-end trims are of high possibility.