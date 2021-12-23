2022 Mahindra Scorpio Getaway BS6 Spied; Launch Likely Soon

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Getaway BS6 could go on sale early next year and it could be powered by a BSVI compliant 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine

The Scorpio Getaway is essentially the pickup truck version of the Mahindra Scorpio and it was first introduced in April 2006 in South Africa. The Scorpio Getaway is currently sold in international markets including Australia, Chile, Indonesia, Italy, Nepal, New Zealand and South Africa alongside some other African and South American countries.

The first pickup truck from the homegrown UV manufacturer was discontinued in 2018 and it competed against Tata Xenon in India. The Scorpio Getaway was available in a four-door double cab variant and in select markets, a two-door single cab was also on offer. Here we have included the spy shots of what looks like the BSVI compliant Mahindra Scorpio Getaway.

It could be the upcoming pickup truck meeting the more stringent BSVI emission standards or the prototype could have been testing components for use in the international markets. Carrying TN registered red test plates, the undisguised test mule looks almost identical to the pickup truck sold elsewhere judging by the design of the rear profile.

It boasts vertically positioned tail lamps, horizontal reflectors on either side of the bumper, pull-type door opening, etc. The pickup truck segment has not really gotten going in India but Toyota is bringing the Hilux next month to compete against Isuzu D-Max. It will be interesting to see how the segment evolves over time and whether the BSVI compliant Mahindra Scorpio Getaway would launch or not.

Mahindra could opt to use the 2.2-litre four-cylinder mHawk diesel engine developing a maximum power output of 140 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. In India, the pickup truck was offered in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. The 2.6-litre diesel engine was BS3 compliant while the 2.2-litre diesel complied with BS4 emission regulations. Just as the old model, it is expected to have an approach angle of 34 degrees, a departure angle of 15 degrees and a breakover angle of 18 degrees and it may feature a mechanical locking differential providing ‘shift-on-the-fly’ on the rear axle for greater off-roading abilities.