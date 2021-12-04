2022 Mahindra Scorpio Digitally Imagined Via Unofficial Sketch

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is expected to launch in India in the first half of 2022, likely with both petrol and diesel engine options

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming vehicles in India. The new model has been in development for a long time now, and we’ve seen plenty of spy pictures of the SUV to date. The new-gen Scorpio is expected to be bigger and more spacious than the current version, with a lot more features on offer.

Digital artist Shoeb R. Kalania has created a sketch of the next-gen Mahindra Scorpio, based on the available spy pictures. The sketch looks quite brilliant, and it gives us an unofficial preview of the upcoming SUV. The designing process has been shown in the video below, posted on the artist’s YouTube channel.

In this digital sketch, we see that the new-gen Scorpio look more mature and sober than the current version. The headlamps aren’t as aggressive but are still large and bulbous, while the front grille is quite wide and imposing, featuring the Twin-peaks logo on the nose. The front bumper gets fog lamps and C-shaped LED DRLs at the sides and a large airdam at the centre.

The bonnet features plenty of creases and curves, which give it a muscular look. At the sides, the SUV gets black cladding that covers the bottom of the doors and the wheelarches. We also see a set of sharp-looking alloy wheels, prominent roof rails, and body-coloured ORVMs on the vehicle, along with muscular creases on the side body panels.

We certainly hope that the production-spec new-generation Scorpio would be just as impressive as this sketch here! As per speculations, the new SUV would be built on an elongated version of the Thar’s body-on-frame platform, and it will likely have a high safety factor, similar to all recent Mahindra passenger vehicles.

The new-gen Mahindra Scorpio is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0L turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2L turbo-diesel unit – which are also offered on the Thar. However, these will likely be tuned to generate more power on the Scorpio, to compensate for the extra heft.