2022 Mahindra Roxor Launched With A Brand New Front Fascia

2022 Mahindra Roxor gets a new front fascia with a different grille while the fender is also redesigned; no mechanical changes made

The 2022 Mahindra Roxor has been launched in the United States market and is priced at USD 18,899 (Rs. 14.04 lakh) for the base variant and goes all the way up to USD 26,299 (Rs. 19.54 lakh) for the All-Weather trim. The top-spec model could be deemed expensive considering that the Jeep Wrangler is just over USD 4,000 (Rs. 2.97 lakh) costlier.

The Roxor has been a controversial affair for Mahindra as it was not all smooth sailing following the court battle with FCA. Back in 2019, Mahindra was ordered by the court to have infringed Jeep’s design and the styling mainly at the front had to be changed. The vertical grille slats were removed for a new design but it was not the end of it all.

Just a while later, the United States International Trade Commission prevented the retail sales of the Mahindra Roxor in America before the updated model was legally said to be different from the Jeep design. Fast-forwarding to 2021, the facelift gets cosmetic changes but underneath it remains unchanged and here we give you all the low down of the old-gen Thar based off-roader.

The 2022 Mahindra Roxor comes with a new front fascia that is equipped with a different black grille bar, round-shaped headlamps pushed to the edges giving a more cohesive cluster, flat bonnet structure, exposed fenders, sturdy front and rear bumpers, Mahindra wording below the front windshield, all-weather tyres, winch and towing provision, etc.

The front fenders are also redesigned as Mahindra has made sure nothing looks identical to what Jeep claimed to be infringing the law. It can be bought as an open cab for the entry model and the All-Weather model comes with an enclosed cabin. With no performance changes, the 2022 Mahindra Roxor continues to use the 2.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine.

The powertrain is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 62 horsepower and 195 Nm of peak torque and is linked with a five-speed manual transmission sending power to all four wheels with a top speed of 88 kmph.