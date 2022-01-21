2022 Lexus NX 350h Pre-Bookings Open In India; Gets A Major Overhaul

2022 Lexus NX 350h uses a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and a rear electric motor to produce a combined power output of 239 hp

Lexus India has today announced that the pre-bookings for the new NX 350h has commenced in the domestic market. The Lexus NX was first introduced in 2018 and last year the portfolio was expanded further with the inclusion of a new variant called the NX 300h Exquisite. The Japanese luxury carmaker has confirmed that the all-new NX will be available in three trims.

They are Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport and interested customers can pre-order the crossover at any of the Lexus Guest Experience Centers across the country. In the global markets, the latest NX is offered in different engine options including a new 2.5-litre four-cylinder unit, a new turbocharged 2.4-litre four-pot mill and the more fuel-efficient 2.5-litre engine forming a hybrid system with a rear electric motor in the NX 350h.

In addition, a first-for-Lexus PHEV is also available in the form of NX 450h+. The Lexus NX 350h produces a combined power output of 239 hp courtesy of the 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine working in tandem with an electric motor forming an all-wheel-drive system. Compared to the previous hybrid, it develops 20 per cent more power and it can do zero to 96 mph in just 5.7 seconds (1.5 seconds quicker).

Speaking on the announcement of pre-bookings, Naveen Soni, President Lexus India, said, “The Lexus NX, because of its agility, spacious functionalities, and sportiness, has been one of the most loved models by our guests in India. We are eager to launch this new NX at the earliest and are confident that the NX is sure to set a new benchmark in the luxury market.”

The 2022 Lexus NX is underpinned by the TNGA-K platform and has a lower centre of gravity and improved torsional rigidity due to the implementation of laser peening welding. The rear hatch area is also bigger and more emphasis has been put on improving the overall driving dynamics. It is lighter than the previous model by a whopping 91 kg.

The thoroughly redesigned model inside and out has a brand new front fascia boasting a heavily updated spindle grille with U-shaped blocks to give a 3D look. Taking inspiration from the IS sport sedan, the 2022 Lexus NX comes with new headlamps and integrated DRLs, vertical air inlets, full-width LED tail lamps, LEXUS lettering on the tailgate, more pronounced character lines, etc.