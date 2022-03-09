2022 Lexus NX 350h Launched In India At Rs. 64.90 Lakh

2022 Lexus NX 350h features a number of revisions on the outside as well as the inside; derives power from a 2.5-litre petrol/hybrid powertrain paired with a six-speed CVT

Lexus India has announced the launch of the new NX 350h in the domestic market today and is priced at Rs. 64.90 lakh for the Exquisite, Rs. 69.50 lakh for the Luxury and Rs. 71.60 lakh for the F-Sport trims (ex-showroom, pan India) – well over Rs. 6 lakh more than the respective previous iterations. The NX made its global debut nearly four years ago and its portfolio was expanded with the inclusion of the NX 300h last year.

The 2022 Lexus NX 350h can be reserved at the Lexus Guest Experience Centers across the country and in the international markets, the luxury crossover is available with different engine choices such as a 2.5-litre four-cylinder, a 2.4-litre four-pot turbo unit, a plug-in hybrid in the NX 450h+ and a 2.5-litre petrol/electric setup. It continues to compete against Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60.

For India though, a single powertrain and gearbox choice has been chosen and it makes better performance than the previous model. It features a 2.5-litre four-cylinder gasoline mill working in concert with two electric motors to produce a maximum power output of 240 bhp. It is connected to all four wheels through a six-speed e-CVT automatic transmission.

It is claimed to do 0-96 kmph in 5.5 seconds as the new crossover is certainly quicker than the old NX 300h model. It is underpinned by the modular TNGA-K architecture with a lower centre of gravity and improved torsional rigidity thanks to laser peening welding as the driving characteristics have been improved and in addition, the rear hatch area is larger.

The platform has also helped in saving weight by 91 kilograms. On the outside, the 2022 Lexus NX 350h features a restyled spindle grille at the front with U-shaped blocks, newly designed headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights, full-width LED tail lamps, a large greenhouse, aggressive bonnet structure, sporty alloy wheels, etc.

The interior follows the brand’s Tazuna cockpit concept and it gains a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a host of driver-assistive features, 64-colour ambient lighting, electrically foldable rear seat, a 10-speaker audio system, wireless charging facility, coloured heads-up display, 360-degree parking camera, digital instrument console, new steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.