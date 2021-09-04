2022 Lexus LX600 (Toyota Land Cruiser 300-Based) Spotted Testing

The next-generation Lexus LX will essentially be a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 in a business suit, likely with more luxury on offer

The new-generation Toyota Land Cruiser (300 series) made its global debut earlier this year. This new SUV is currently on sale in just a few countries, and will go on sale in just a few more. The US market, for example, won’t get the new Land Cruiser. However, it seems like Toyota has something else in store for the American market.

Toyota’s luxury car wing, Lexus, has been road testing a new SUV these days, and spy pictures of it have been doing rounds on the internet. This is the next-generation Lexus LX, which will be based on the new LC300. The new model is heavily camouflaged, giving us little-to-no clue about its design. However, from the silhouette, this is undeniably the new Land Cruiser.

Behind the camo, we can see the outline of a massive front grille. The headlamps seem to be similar to the ones on the LC300, and towards the sides of the front bumper, there seem to be additional vents with LED DRLs/foglamps. The side profile is rather simple, with boxy proportions and a strong shoulder line. We also see a set of blacked-out alloy wheels and side steps here.

The rear section is masked well, leaving only a tiny section of the LED taillight visible. The SUV looks extremely wide and muscular from the back, similar to the LC300. The next-generation Lexus LX will essentially be a rebadged Toyota Land Cruiser, with a few changes to the styling and perhaps even more equipment. This particular test model is likely the LX 600.

Lexus will likely use the same 3.5-litre, twin-turbo, V6 gasoline engine under the hood of the LX 600 as the Toyota LC300. This motor is rated at a peak power of 415 PS, and comes mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, which sends power to an AWD system.

However, speculations suggest that this motor would also be electrified in the Lexus, perhaps in a hybrid or plug-in hybrid avatar. There is no official word on the next-gen Lexus LX, but rumours suggest it could debut towards the end of this year or some time early next year. It will likely go on sale in the US market around mid-2022.

