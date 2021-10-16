2022 Lexus LX 600 (Land Cruiser Based) Gets Off-Road Spec Variant

2022 Lexus LX 600 Offroad is offered only in Japan with a host of changes and it continues to be powered by the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine producing 409 hp and 649 Nm

The all-new Lexus LX 600 has been unveiled in the United States with much anticipation and is retailed in variants such as Standard, Premium, Luxury, Ultra Luxury and F Sport. The Japanese manufacturer has debuted a unique off-road based variant for its home market as well and here we give you all the important details about the luxury SUV.

The Lexus LX series is renowned for its upmarket nature as well as being able to go off-roading. Now, the brand has upped the ante with the 2022 LX 600 Offroad. It does have a host of changes compared to the North American spec model including the presence of smaller 18-inch wheels and is specifically made to take on the beaten path.

In a similar fashion to the Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 Offroad gains three locking differential as the US-spec version features a rear Torsen limited-slip differential. Other highlighting changes are black coloured wheel arches, matte grey finish to the wheel for a more sinister look, dark grey finish to the signature spindle grille and so on.

As for the performance, the 2022 Lexus LX 600 Offroad comes with a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing a maximum power output of 409 horsepower and 649 Nm of peak torque. Compared to the previous 5.7-litre V8, the new mill kicks out 26 horsepower more and is 103 Nm torquier. The powertrain is paired with a ten-speed automatic transmission.

It is yet unknown whether the LX 600 Offroad will be made available in the United States or not. The luxury full-sized SUV will reach showrooms in the first quarter of next year and prices will be revealed at a later time. Meanwhile, Toyota is expected to launch the latest Land Cruiser in India sometime next year.

The brand recently announced the discontinuation of the Yaris midsize sedan and it could be replaced by the Belta, the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, in the near future as well.