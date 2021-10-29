2022 Land Rover Range Rover – The First Reviews Are In! [Video]

The new-generation Range Rover recently made its global debut, and some media outlets were lucky enough to get a close look at the SUV

Tata Motors-owned Land Rover recently unveiled the fifth-generation Range Rover globally. The new SUV maintains familiarity with its predecessor, but the changes are extremely extensive. Detailed first look reviews of the 2022 Range Rover are already making their way to the internet, showing us everything the new-gen model has on offer.

Here, we have an in-depth video review by carwow, which takes a thorough look at the new SUV. The 2022 Range Rover takes a minimalist approach towards exterior design, with only a few lines and creases running across the body. The front fascia is an evolution of the previous-gen model, while the rear is completely new with vertically-oriented taillights.

The interior of the vehicle also bears resemblance to the previous-gen model, but the design has been thoroughly modernised. The new-gen Range Rover has even more room in the second row! Buyers can choose between a 5-seat, 7-seat, and 4-seat configuration, with the latter two being the long-wheelbase models.

The 7-seater version is capable of seating adults in the third row in comfort, making it a brilliant family car. There are plenty of features available on the new-gen Range Rover, like a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), integrated Amazon Alexa support, a 13.7-inch digital instrument cluster (with configurable display), etc.

Adjustable air suspension, electronically-operated rear differential, four-wheel steering, advanced anti-roll system, etc., are also offered on the SUV. Also, the four-wheel-drive system can switch to two-wheel-drive mode in order to save fuel.

The 2022 Range Rover is available with a plethora of engine options. These include a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel and a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, available in different states of tune, with a 48V mild-hybrid system on offer as well. A plug-in hybrid version with 3.0L turbo-petrol engine is also available, and the range-topping powerplant is a BMW-sourced 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 motor.

An 8-speed automatic transmission comes standard across the range. The new-gen Range Rover is set to arrive in the Indian market as well very soon, and Land Rover has even commenced bookings for it. The new model is expected to be more expensive than the current Range Rover, which retails for between Rs. 2.10 crore and Rs. 4.38 crore (ex-showroom).

Source: CarWow